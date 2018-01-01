JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Scope Industries (India) Ltd

Scope Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531886 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE747C01014
BSE 14:35 | 02 May Scope Industries (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scope Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.52
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.52
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.52
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.45
Buy Qty 80.00
Sell Price 1.52
Sell Qty 203.00
OPEN 1.52
CLOSE 1.52
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.52
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.45
Buy Qty 80.00
Sell Price 1.52
Sell Qty 203.00

About Scope Industries (India) Ltd.

Scope Industries (India) Ltd

Scope Industries India Limited (SIIL) incorporated in 1983 and one of the fastest growing organizations in the space of Infra and Energy. It is a listed company with its equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The promoters have expertise and experience in the Infrastructure & Energy sectors and are actively involved in day to day operations. The experience gathered over the years by th...> More

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.58 2.46 -76.42
Other Income -
Total Income 0.58 2.46 -76.42
Total Expenses 0.31 2.08 -85.1
Operating Profit 0.27 0.38 -28.95
Net Profit 0.02 0.04 -50
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
> More on Scope Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
> More on Scope Industries (India) Ltd Peer Group

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.27
> More on Scope Industries (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -69.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Scope Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.52
1.52
Week Low/High 0.00
1.52
Month Low/High 0.00
1.52
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.52
All TIME Low/High 1.38
183.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Scope Industries (India):