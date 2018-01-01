You are here » Home
Scope Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531886
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE747C01014
|
BSE
14:35 | 02 May
|
Scope Industries (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Scope Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.52
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.52
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.45
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|1.52
|Sell Qty
|203.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Scope Industries (India) Ltd.
Scope Industries (India) Ltd
Scope Industries India Limited (SIIL) incorporated in 1983 and one of the fastest growing organizations in the space of Infra and Energy. It is a listed company with its equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.
The promoters have expertise and experience in the Infrastructure & Energy sectors and are actively involved in day to day operations. The experience gathered over the years by th...
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Scope Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.58
|2.46
|-76.42
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.58
|2.46
|-76.42
|Total Expenses
|0.31
|2.08
|-85.1
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.38
|-28.95
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Equity Capital
|10.8
|10.8
| -
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-69.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Scope Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.52
|
|1.52
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.52
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.52
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.52
|All TIME Low/High
|1.38
|
|183.00
Quick Links for Scope Industries (India):