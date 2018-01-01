You are here » Home
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 530361
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE428P01013
|
BSE
11:51 | 16 Dec
|
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|12.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.12
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd.
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd
Incorporated in 1993 for setting up a 100% export-oriented semi-intensive aqua culture unit with a hatchery, Sea Gold Aqua Farms is promoted by K Sudheer and his associates. The shrimp farm is located at Korlam Village in Andhra Pradesh.
The company has a technical collaboration for hatchery with Samurai Techno Trading Pvt Ltd of Kings group and also a 100% buy-back arrangement with King Fisher...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|12.50
|
|12.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.50
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|13.00
