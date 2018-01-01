Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd

Incorporated in 1993 for setting up a 100% export-oriented semi-intensive aqua culture unit with a hatchery, Sea Gold Aqua Farms is promoted by K Sudheer and his associates. The shrimp farm is located at Korlam Village in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a technical collaboration for hatchery with Samurai Techno Trading Pvt Ltd of Kings group and also a 100% buy-back arrangement with King Fisher...> More