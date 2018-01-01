JUST IN
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 530361 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE428P01013
BSE 11:51 | 16 Dec Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.50
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 12.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.12
Buy Qty 800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd.

Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd

Incorporated in 1993 for setting up a 100% export-oriented semi-intensive aqua culture unit with a hatchery, Sea Gold Aqua Farms is promoted by K Sudheer and his associates. The shrimp farm is located at Korlam Village in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a technical collaboration for hatchery with Samurai Techno Trading Pvt Ltd of Kings group and also a 100% buy-back arrangement with King Fisher...> More

Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.4 -
Operating Profit -0.4 -
Net Profit -0.4 -
Equity Capital 5.45 5.45 -
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ishaan Infrastru 19.70 0.51 12.75
Rainbow Foundat. 14.45 -1.10 7.96
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.53
Banks/FIs 0.92
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 24.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.49
Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sea Gold Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.50
12.50
Week Low/High 0.00
12.50
Month Low/High 0.00
12.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
12.50
All TIME Low/High 5.00
13.00

