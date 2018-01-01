JUST IN
SEAMEC Ltd.

BSE: 526807 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SEAMECLTD ISIN Code: INE497B01018
BSE 13:03 | 12 Mar 173.00 1.00
(0.58%)
OPEN

173.15

 HIGH

175.15

 LOW

173.00
NSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 175.05 0.05
(0.03%)
OPEN

181.40

 HIGH

181.40

 LOW

173.25
OPEN 173.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 172.00
VOLUME 585
52-Week high 207.10
52-Week low 83.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 440
Buy Price 172.80
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 177.40
Sell Qty 3.00
About SEAMEC Ltd.

SEAMEC Ltd

Promoted by Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, the flagship of the Peerless group, South East Asia Marine Engineering and Construction Ltd, previously known as Peerless Shipping & Oilfield Services is engaged in the business, inter alia, of operation of multi-support vessels for underwater / sub-sea engineering services, deep-sea diving, inspection of underwater structures, rescue oper...> More

SEAMEC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   440
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 104.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SEAMEC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.68 67.56 -42.75
Other Income 2.47 5.02 -50.8
Total Income 41.15 72.58 -43.3
Total Expenses 36.38 184.9 -80.32
Operating Profit 4.77 -112.32 104.25
Net Profit -8.03 -126.99 93.68
Equity Capital 25.43 25.43 -
SEAMEC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shreyas Shipping 522.20 -2.03 1146.75
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55
Essar Shipping 23.25 2.65 481.23
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66
Global Offshore 26.05 -0.76 64.42
SEAMEC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.57
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 3.29
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 16.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.42
SEAMEC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.62% -9.51% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.67% -0.62% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.90% 9.20% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.95% 21.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 97.83% 96.69% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.07% 77.18% 17.24% 19.01%

SEAMEC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 173.00
175.15
Week Low/High 172.00
196.00
Month Low/High 172.00
207.00
YEAR Low/High 83.00
207.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
385.00

