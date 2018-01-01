SEAMEC Ltd.
|BSE: 526807
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SEAMECLTD
|ISIN Code: INE497B01018
|BSE 13:03 | 12 Mar
|173.00
|
1.00
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
173.15
|
HIGH
175.15
|
LOW
173.00
|NSE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|175.05
|
0.05
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
181.40
|
HIGH
181.40
|
LOW
173.25
|OPEN
|173.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|172.00
|VOLUME
|585
|52-Week high
|207.10
|52-Week low
|83.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|440
|Buy Price
|172.80
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|177.40
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About SEAMEC Ltd.
Promoted by Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, the flagship of the Peerless group, South East Asia Marine Engineering and Construction Ltd, previously known as Peerless Shipping & Oilfield Services is engaged in the business, inter alia, of operation of multi-support vessels for underwater / sub-sea engineering services, deep-sea diving, inspection of underwater structures, rescue oper...> More
SEAMEC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|440
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|104.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.66
SEAMEC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.68
|67.56
|-42.75
|Other Income
|2.47
|5.02
|-50.8
|Total Income
|41.15
|72.58
|-43.3
|Total Expenses
|36.38
|184.9
|-80.32
|Operating Profit
|4.77
|-112.32
|104.25
|Net Profit
|-8.03
|-126.99
|93.68
|Equity Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|-
SEAMEC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shreyas Shipping
|522.20
|-2.03
|1146.75
|Mercator
|34.20
|0.29
|1034.55
|Essar Shipping
|23.25
|2.65
|481.23
|SEAMEC Ltd
|173.00
|0.58
|439.94
|Varun Ship. Co.
|9.76
|4.95
|146.41
|GOL Offshore
|10.10
|-4.99
|79.66
|Global Offshore
|26.05
|-0.76
|64.42
SEAMEC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SEAMEC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.62%
|-9.51%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.67%
|-0.62%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.90%
|9.20%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.95%
|21.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|97.83%
|96.69%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.07%
|77.18%
|17.24%
|19.01%
SEAMEC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|173.00
|
|175.15
|Week Low/High
|172.00
|
|196.00
|Month Low/High
|172.00
|
|207.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.00
|
|207.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|385.00
