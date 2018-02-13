You are here » Home
» Company
» Seasons Furnishings Ltd
Seasons Furnishings Ltd.
|BSE: 521182
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE454D01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 08 Mar
|
7.43
|
0.34
(4.80%)
|
OPEN
7.43
|
HIGH
7.43
|
LOW
7.43
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Seasons Furnishings Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.09
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|8.41
|52-Week low
|4.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.74
|Sell Qty
|125.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.43
|CLOSE
|7.09
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|8.41
|52-Week low
|4.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.74
|Sell Qty
|125.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.49
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Seasons Furnishings Ltd.
Seasons Furnishings Ltd
Incorporated on 16 February, 1990 as Crystal Furnishing Pvt. LTD. The name was changed to the present one on 29th July, 1993 and latter converted into a public limited company on 20th December 1993, Promoted by Nanak Singh, Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, Mandeep Singh Wadhwa and Seasons textiles limited. Engaged in the trading of furnishing fabrics procured from STL as well as furnishing fabrics made to ...> More
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Seasons Furnishings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.54
|3.23
|-52.32
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.54
|3.24
|-52.47
|Total Expenses
|1.47
|3.32
|-55.72
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-0.09
|166.67
|Net Profit
|-0.21
|-0.32
|34.38
|Equity Capital
|7.39
|7.39
| -
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Peer Group
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|130.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.43
|
|7.43
|Week Low/High
|6.17
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.45
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.88
|
|29.00
Quick Links for Seasons Furnishings: