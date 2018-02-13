JUST IN
Seasons Furnishings Ltd.

BSE: 521182 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE454D01015
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 7.43 0.34
(4.80%)
OPEN

7.43

 HIGH

7.43

 LOW

7.43
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Seasons Furnishings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Seasons Furnishings Ltd.

Seasons Furnishings Ltd

Incorporated on 16 February, 1990 as Crystal Furnishing Pvt. LTD. The name was changed to the present one on 29th July, 1993 and latter converted into a public limited company on 20th December 1993, Promoted by Nanak Singh, Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, Mandeep Singh Wadhwa and Seasons textiles limited. Engaged in the trading of furnishing fabrics procured from STL as well as furnishing fabrics made to ...> More

Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.54 3.23 -52.32
Other Income -
Total Income 1.54 3.24 -52.47
Total Expenses 1.47 3.32 -55.72
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.09 166.67
Net Profit -0.21 -0.32 34.38
Equity Capital 7.39 7.39 -
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51
York Exports 16.40 -4.93 5.51
Amit Intl. 2.90 -4.92 5.50
Seasons Furnish 7.43 4.80 5.49
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.85
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.45
Seasons Furnishings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.99% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 130.03% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Seasons Furnishings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.43
7.43
Week Low/High 6.17
7.00
Month Low/High 5.45
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.40
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.88
29.00

