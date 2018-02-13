JUST IN
Seasons Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 514264 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE707B01010
BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar 18.45 0.75
(4.24%)
OPEN

16.85

 HIGH

18.45

 LOW

16.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Seasons Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Seasons Textiles Ltd.

Seasons Textiles Ltd

Seasons Textiles Limited is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and export of furnishing fabrics and made-ups in India and internationally. It offers woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers; and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, Africa, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. ...> More

Seasons Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 68.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seasons Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.39 8.99 -17.8
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 7.39 9 -17.89
Total Expenses 6.13 7.86 -22.01
Operating Profit 1.26 1.14 10.53
Net Profit 0.26 -0.37 170.27
Equity Capital 7.49 7.49 -
Seasons Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Seasons Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.16
Seasons Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -27.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 60.43% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 94.21% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 434.78% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Seasons Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.85
18.45
Week Low/High 16.25
18.45
Month Low/High 16.25
24.00
YEAR Low/High 7.03
28.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
35.00

