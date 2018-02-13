Seasons Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 514264
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE707B01010
|BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|18.45
|
0.75
(4.24%)
|
OPEN
16.85
|
HIGH
18.45
|
LOW
16.85
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Seasons Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.70
|VOLUME
|4436
|52-Week high
|27.80
|52-Week low
|7.03
|P/E
|68.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|18.45
|Buy Qty
|132.00
|Sell Price
|18.50
|Sell Qty
|201.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|68.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|16.85
|CLOSE
|17.70
|VOLUME
|4436
|52-Week high
|27.80
|52-Week low
|7.03
|P/E
|68.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|18.45
|Buy Qty
|132.00
|Sell Price
|18.50
|Sell Qty
|201.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|68.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.82
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Seasons Textiles Ltd.
Seasons Textiles Limited is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and export of furnishing fabrics and made-ups in India and internationally. It offers woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers; and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, Africa, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. ...> More
Seasons Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|68.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.38
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
-
-
-
Withdrawal Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On November 14 2017
Seasons Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.39
|8.99
|-17.8
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|7.39
|9
|-17.89
|Total Expenses
|6.13
|7.86
|-22.01
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|1.14
|10.53
|Net Profit
|0.26
|-0.37
|170.27
|Equity Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|-
Seasons Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|8.60
|-12.33
|14.40
|Sanrhea Tech.
|42.45
|-4.93
|14.22
|Raj Rayon Inds.
|0.40
|-4.76
|13.86
|Seasons Textiles
|18.45
|4.24
|13.82
|Aditya Spinners
|8.25
|3.13
|13.81
|Kandagiri Spinng
|35.85
|-5.66
|13.80
|Haryana Texprint
|2.66
|4.72
|13.30
Seasons Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Seasons Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-27.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|60.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|94.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|434.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Seasons Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.85
|
|18.45
|Week Low/High
|16.25
|
|18.45
|Month Low/High
|16.25
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.03
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Seasons Textiles:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices