Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 524540 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE930C01016
BSE 15:23 | 04 Aug Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.92
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.93
VOLUME 3001
52-Week high 1.50
52-Week low 0.92
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.92
Sell Qty 99.00
About Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd.

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd

Secunderabad Healthcare Limited provides healthcare products primarily in India. The company offers nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, as well as peptones, bio fertilizers, and bio pesticides. Secunderabad Healthcare Limited is based in Hyderabad, India. Secunderabad Healthcare was incorporated on October 31, 1991 and went public on April 4, 1994....> More

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.6 0.18 1344.44
Other Income -
Total Income 2.6 0.18 1344.44
Total Expenses 2.5 0.08 3025
Operating Profit 0.11 0.09 22.22
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 83.76 83.76 -
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Soni Medicare 35.20 0.14 15.00
Dhanvantri Jeev. 32.30 0.00 13.24
Noida Medicare 6.50 -2.99 9.40
Secund. Health. 0.92 -1.08 7.71
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 86.36
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.41% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.92
0.92
Week Low/High 0.00
0.92
Month Low/High 0.00
0.92
YEAR Low/High 0.92
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
77.00

