About Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd.
Secunderabad Healthcare Limited provides healthcare products primarily in India. The company offers nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, as well as peptones, bio fertilizers, and bio pesticides. Secunderabad Healthcare Limited is based in Hyderabad, India. Secunderabad Healthcare was incorporated on October 31, 1991 and went public on April 4, 1994....> More
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Announcement
-
BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH FEBRUARY 2018 TO CONSIDER UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUAR
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Second Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th December 2017 To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Seco
-
Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.6
|0.18
|1344.44
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.6
|0.18
|1344.44
|Total Expenses
|2.5
|0.08
|3025
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.09
|22.22
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|83.76
|83.76
|-
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Soni Medicare
|35.20
|0.14
|15.00
|Dhanvantri Jeev.
|32.30
|0.00
|13.24
|Noida Medicare
|6.50
|-2.99
|9.40
|Secund. Health.
|0.92
|-1.08
|7.71
|Aspira Pathlab
|14.15
|25.00
|7.34
|Shree Pacetronix
|12.60
|0.00
|4.54
|Raaj Medisafe
|8.64
|4.98
|4.35
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.41%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.92
|
|0.92
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.92
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.92
|YEAR Low/High
|0.92
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|77.00
