Selan Explorations Technology Ltd.

BSE: 530075 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: SELAN ISIN Code: INE818A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 185.90 -0.15
(-0.08%)
OPEN

188.40

 HIGH

189.00

 LOW

185.15
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 186.80 0.75
(0.40%)
OPEN

187.45

 HIGH

189.00

 LOW

184.90
About Selan Explorations Technology Ltd.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 as a private limited company, Selan Exploration Technology became a public limited company in Oct.'90. The company started bidding for consulting assignments and seismic work in 1986 and entered into an agreement with ONGC for the acquisition of land seismic data for a period of four years, in 1989. The work commenced in Sep.'91. The company was promoted by Rajinder Nath Kapur...> More

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   305
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 176.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.22 14.13 50.18
Other Income 1.89 2.13 -11.27
Total Income 23.11 16.26 42.13
Total Expenses 12.32 11.98 2.84
Operating Profit 10.79 4.28 152.1
Net Profit 6.59 2.47 166.8
Equity Capital 16.4 16.4 -
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Oil Explor. 103.35 0.34 1348.61
Aban Offshore 157.30 0.48 917.85
Asian Oilfield 194.40 -0.38 572.90
Selan Expl. Tech 185.90 -0.08 304.88
SVOGL Oil 2.20 2.33 95.38
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.89
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 1.89
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.44
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.02% -9.63% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.25% -15.53% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.16% -14.88% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.51% -4.57% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.55% 9.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -30.13% -31.18% 17.24% 19.01%

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 185.15
189.00
Week Low/High 183.65
207.00
Month Low/High 183.65
229.00
YEAR Low/High 154.10
270.00
All TIME Low/High 2.27
677.00

