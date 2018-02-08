Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 as a private limited company, Selan Exploration Technology became a public limited company in Oct.'90. The company started bidding for consulting assignments and seismic work in 1986 and entered into an agreement with ONGC for the acquisition of land seismic data for a period of four years, in 1989. The work commenced in Sep.'91. The company was promoted by Rajinder Nath Kapur...> More