Selan Explorations Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 530075
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: SELAN
|ISIN Code: INE818A01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
185.90
|
-0.15
(-0.08%)
|
OPEN
188.40
|
HIGH
189.00
|
LOW
185.15
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
186.80
|
0.75
(0.40%)
|
OPEN
187.45
|
HIGH
189.00
|
LOW
184.90
About Selan Explorations Technology Ltd.
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd
Incorporated in 1985 as a private limited company, Selan Exploration Technology became a public limited company in Oct.'90. The company started bidding for consulting assignments and seismic work in 1986 and entered into an agreement with ONGC for the acquisition of land seismic data for a period of four years, in 1989. The work commenced in Sep.'91. The company was promoted by Rajinder Nath Kapur
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.22
|14.13
|50.18
|Other Income
|1.89
|2.13
|-11.27
|Total Income
|23.11
|16.26
|42.13
|Total Expenses
|12.32
|11.98
|2.84
|Operating Profit
|10.79
|4.28
|152.1
|Net Profit
|6.59
|2.47
|166.8
|Equity Capital
|16.4
|16.4
| -
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - Peer Group
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.02%
|-9.63%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.25%
|-15.53%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.16%
|-14.88%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.51%
|-4.57%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.55%
|9.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-30.13%
|-31.18%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|185.15
|
|189.00
|Week Low/High
|183.65
|
|207.00
|Month Low/High
|183.65
|
|229.00
|YEAR Low/High
|154.10
|
|270.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.27
|
|677.00
Quick Links for Selan Explorations Technology: