About Senbo Industries Ltd.
Senbo Industries Ltd., incorporated in 1994 as private limited company it was converted into public limited company in 1996, when it went public. On it maiden public issue in this year the company has issued 11000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is into manufacture of Intravenous Fluids (I V Fluids) with an installed capacity of 18000000 nos. of bottles(as on March 31, 2001). ...> More
Senbo Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Senbo Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.02
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Equity Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|-
Senbo Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
|S S Organics
|8.00
|-4.76
|8.16
|Beryl Drugs
|13.26
|-3.56
|6.72
|Senbo Inds.
|6.10
|-4.69
|6.71
|Ishita Drugs
|22.00
|4.02
|6.58
|Elder Projects
|20.15
|0.00
|6.51
|Unjha Formul.
|13.99
|1.38
|6.27
Senbo Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Senbo Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Senbo Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.10
|YEAR Low/High
|6.10
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|20.00
