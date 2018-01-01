JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Senbo Industries Ltd

Senbo Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532021 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE792C01010
BSE 14:30 | 20 Nov Senbo Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Senbo Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.40
VOLUME 884
52-Week high 8.32
52-Week low 6.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 6.10
Buy Qty 126.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.10
CLOSE 6.40
VOLUME 884
52-Week high 8.32
52-Week low 6.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 6.10
Buy Qty 126.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Senbo Industries Ltd.

Senbo Industries Ltd

Senbo Industries Ltd., incorporated in 1994 as private limited company it was converted into public limited company in 1996, when it went public. On it maiden public issue in this year the company has issued 11000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is into manufacture of Intravenous Fluids (I V Fluids) with an installed capacity of 18000000 nos. of bottles(as on March 31, 2001). ...> More

Senbo Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Senbo Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.05 -80
Operating Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Net Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Equity Capital 10.85 10.85 -
> More on Senbo Industries Ltd Financials Results

Senbo Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
> More on Senbo Industries Ltd Peer Group

Senbo Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.38
Banks/FIs 3.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 32.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.13
> More on Senbo Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Senbo Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Senbo Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.10
6.10
Week Low/High 0.00
6.10
Month Low/High 0.00
6.10
YEAR Low/High 6.10
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
20.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Senbo Industries: