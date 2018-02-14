Senthil Infotek Ltd.
|BSE: 531980
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE564B01015
|BSE 11:40 | 31 Jan
|Senthil Infotek Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Senthil Infotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.14
|VOLUME
|195
|52-Week high
|8.40
|52-Week low
|7.14
|P/E
|357.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Senthil Infotek Ltd.
Senthil Infotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|357.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Announcement
-
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2017
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Senthil Infotek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|-
Senthil Infotek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Spectacle Ventur
|0.76
|4.11
|3.91
|Hypersoft
|8.90
|0.00
|3.78
|Accel Trans
|3.36
|5.00
|3.71
|Senthil Infotek
|7.14
|0.00
|3.61
|Quest Softech
|3.60
|-4.00
|3.60
|United Inter.
|19.60
|-4.85
|3.59
|Intl. Data Mgt.
|15.50
|-4.91
|3.41
Senthil Infotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Senthil Infotek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Senthil Infotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.14
|
|7.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.14
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.14
|YEAR Low/High
|7.14
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.34
|
|155.00
