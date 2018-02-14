JUST IN
Senthil Infotek Ltd.

BSE: 531980 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE564B01015
BSE 11:40 | 31 Jan Senthil Infotek Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Senthil Infotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.14
VOLUME 195
52-Week high 8.40
52-Week low 7.14
P/E 357.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Senthil Infotek Ltd.

Senthil Infotek Ltd

Senthil Infotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 357.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Senthil Infotek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.05 5.05 -
Senthil Infotek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spectacle Ventur 0.76 4.11 3.91
Hypersoft 8.90 0.00 3.78
Accel Trans 3.36 5.00 3.71
Senthil Infotek 7.14 0.00 3.61
Quest Softech 3.60 -4.00 3.60
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
Senthil Infotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.79
Senthil Infotek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Senthil Infotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.14
7.14
Week Low/High 0.00
7.14
Month Low/High 0.00
7.14
YEAR Low/High 7.14
8.00
All TIME Low/High 3.34
155.00

