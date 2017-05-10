JUST IN
SER Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507984 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE358F01013
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 31 Jul SER Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SER Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.40
VOLUME 201
52-Week high 19.25
52-Week low 10.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 17.40
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 18.20
Sell Qty 99.00
About SER Industries Ltd.

SER Industries Ltd

SER Industries Limited provides freight transportation and related services in India. It operates normal trucks and container trucks. The company is based in Mumbai, India. SER Industries is a public limited company and was incorporated in the year 1963. The registered office of the company is located at Bangalore....> More

SER Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SER Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.04 -50
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Equity Capital 0.99 0.99 -
> More on SER Industries Ltd Financials Results

SER Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
Skypak Serv. Sp. 2.76 0.00 0.85
Ridhi Synthetics 3.40 4.94 0.83
> More on SER Industries Ltd Peer Group

SER Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.58
> More on SER Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SER Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.22% -0.79%
1 Month NA NA -1.39% -0.76%
3 Month NA NA 1.79% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.17% 4.44%
1 Year NA NA 16.84% 16.23%
3 Year -85.58% NA 16.91% 18.49%

SER Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.20
18.20
Week Low/High 0.00
18.20
Month Low/High 0.00
18.20
YEAR Low/High 10.33
19.00
All TIME Low/High 4.30
149.00

