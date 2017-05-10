SER Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507984
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE358F01013
|BSE LIVE 13:49 | 31 Jul
|SER Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SER Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.40
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|19.25
|52-Week low
|10.33
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|17.40
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|18.20
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SER Industries Ltd.
SER Industries Limited provides freight transportation and related services in India. It operates normal trucks and container trucks. The company is based in Mumbai, India. SER Industries is a public limited company and was incorporated in the year 1963. The registered office of the company is located at Bangalore....> More
SER Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
SER Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.04
|50
|Equity Capital
|0.99
|0.99
|-
SER Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajas. Petro Syn
|4.60
|4.55
|7.45
|Frontline Corp.
|12.00
|-3.77
|6.00
|Asis Logistics
|4.73
|4.88
|3.55
|SER Inds.
|18.20
|4.60
|1.80
|Skypak Serv. Sp.
|2.76
|0.00
|0.85
|Ridhi Synthetics
|3.40
|4.94
|0.83
SER Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SER Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.22%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.39%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.79%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.17%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.84%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|-85.58%
|NA
|16.91%
|18.49%
SER Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.20
|
|18.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.20
|YEAR Low/High
|10.33
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.30
|
|149.00
