Servoteach Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531944
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE185D01015
|BSE 11:30 | 07 Feb
|Servoteach Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Servoteach Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.31
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.13
|52-Week low
|2.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.20
|Buy Qty
|401.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Servoteach Industries Ltd.
Servoteach Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
Announcement
-
-
-
Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Enclosed Please Find Attached Statement Of
-
Reconciliation Table For Net Profit/Loss For Quarter Ended September 2017.
-
-
Servoteach Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-50
|Equity Capital
|4.23
|4.23
|-
Servoteach Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
|Sancia Global
|0.30
|0.00
|1.30
|Servoteach Inds.
|2.20
|-4.76
|1.13
|Solid Carbide
|0.36
|-2.70
|0.98
|Koa Tools India
|0.25
|0.00
|0.87
|Guj. Toolroom
|11.70
|-4.72
|0.82
Servoteach Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Servoteach Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.31
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.31
|YEAR Low/High
|2.05
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|27.00
