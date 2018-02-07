JUST IN
Servoteach Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531944 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE185D01015
BSE 11:30 | 07 Feb Servoteach Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Servoteach Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.31
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.13
52-Week low 2.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.20
Buy Qty 401.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Servoteach Industries Ltd.

Servoteach Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Servoteach Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.04 50
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.04 -50
Net Profit -0.06 -0.04 -50
Equity Capital 4.23 4.23 -
Servoteach Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
Koa Tools India 0.25 0.00 0.87
Guj. Toolroom 11.70 -4.72 0.82
Servoteach Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.70
Servoteach Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Servoteach Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.31
Week Low/High 0.00
2.31
Month Low/High 0.00
2.31
YEAR Low/High 2.05
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
27.00

