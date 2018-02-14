You are here » Home
» Company
» Seshachal Technologies Ltd
Seshachal Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531794
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE331F01010
|
BSE
15:14 | 07 Oct
|
Seshachal Technologies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Seshachal Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.81
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|1.81
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.81
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.81
|CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|1.81
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.81
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Seshachal Technologies Ltd.
Seshachal Technologies Ltd
Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.'94 and commenced its business from 25th Nov.'94.
PEL set up a project for manufacturing furnishing fabrics for export purpose at Udhana Dist. Surat. The proposed installed capacity for production of these products wa...> More
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.81
|
|1.81
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.81
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.81
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.81
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|106.00
Quick Links for Seshachal Technologies: