Seshachal Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531794 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE331F01010
BSE 15:14 | 07 Oct Seshachal Technologies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Seshachal Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.81
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 1.81
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.81
Sell Qty 2000.00
About Seshachal Technologies Ltd.

Seshachal Technologies Ltd

Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.'94 and commenced its business from 25th Nov.'94. PEL set up a project for manufacturing furnishing fabrics for export purpose at Udhana Dist. Surat. The proposed installed capacity for production of these products wa...> More

Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 6.94 6.94 -
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emed.com Techno 4.44 0.00 1.50
Pagaria Ener. 3.25 -4.97 1.41
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.86
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.45
Custodians 0.00
Other -0.01
Seshachal Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Seshachal Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.81
1.81
Week Low/High 0.00
1.81
Month Low/High 0.00
1.81
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.81
All TIME Low/High 1.00
106.00

