Seshachal Technologies Ltd

Promoted by Hitendrakumar R Shah and Associates, Parichay Education Limtied, PEL, (earlier known as Supan Syntech Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 15th Nov.'94 and commenced its business from 25th Nov.'94. PEL set up a project for manufacturing furnishing fabrics for export purpose at Udhana Dist. Surat. The proposed installed capacity for production of these products wa...> More