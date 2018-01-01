JUST IN
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

BSE: 502450 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SESHAPAPER ISIN Code: INE630A01016
BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 823.75 -0.10
(-0.01%)
OPEN

839.00

 HIGH

839.85

 LOW

810.00
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 820.00 -6.60
(-0.80%)
OPEN

821.20

 HIGH

840.00

 LOW

805.00
OPEN 839.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 823.85
VOLUME 2449
52-Week high 1225.00
52-Week low 650.00
P/E 9.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,039
Buy Price 813.95
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 823.70
Sell Qty 3.00
About Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

Incorporated in 1960 and promoted by S Viswanathan and N Gopalaratnam, Seshasayee Paper & Boards manufactures and markets almost all varieties of paper boards and also effects substantial exports of not only paper and boards but also merchandise like cashew. The manufacturing capacity of paper is 115000 tpa (average weightage:82 gsm). The company derives 70% of its turnover from writing and pri...> More

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,039
EPS - TTM () [*S] 91.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 494.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 294.82 290.98 1.32
Other Income 6.91 2.31 199.13
Total Income 301.73 293.29 2.88
Total Expenses 247.02 232.19 6.39
Operating Profit 54.71 61.1 -10.46
Net Profit 30.92 34.48 -10.32
Equity Capital 12.61 12.61 -
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
West Coast Paper 233.40 -2.47 1541.61
Internat. Paper 294.30 1.61 1170.43
Emami Paper 190.00 0.24 1149.50
Seshasayee Paper 823.75 -0.01 1038.75
N R Agarwal Inds 404.00 3.79 687.61
Kuantum Papers 670.30 -1.79 585.17
Astron Paper 118.55 0.21 551.26
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.65
Banks/FIs 3.73
FIIs 1.51
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.49
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.92% -6.01% 0.12% -0.90%
1 Month -11.55% -10.53% -1.49% -0.87%
3 Month -5.96% -1.98% 1.69% 0.96%
6 Month 12.07% 15.13% 5.07% 4.32%
1 Year 6.74% 7.65% 16.73% 16.10%
3 Year 299.10% 295.66% 16.79% 18.36%

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 810.00
839.85
Week Low/High 800.45
869.00
Month Low/High 800.45
947.00
YEAR Low/High 650.00
1225.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
1225.00

