You are here » Home
» Company
» Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.
|BSE: 502450
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SESHAPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE630A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:14 | 12 Mar
|
823.75
|
-0.10
(-0.01%)
|
OPEN
839.00
|
HIGH
839.85
|
LOW
810.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
820.00
|
-6.60
(-0.80%)
|
OPEN
821.20
|
HIGH
840.00
|
LOW
805.00
|OPEN
|839.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|823.85
|VOLUME
|2449
|52-Week high
|1225.00
|52-Week low
|650.00
|P/E
|9.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,039
|Buy Price
|813.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|823.70
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|821.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|826.60
|VOLUME
|1183
|52-Week high
|1225.00
|52-Week low
|642.25
|P/E
|9.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,039
|Buy Price
|813.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|820.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|839.00
|CLOSE
|823.85
|VOLUME
|2449
|52-Week high
|1225.00
|52-Week low
|650.00
|P/E
|9.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,039
|Buy Price
|813.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|823.70
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|821.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|826.60
|VOLUME
|1183
|52-Week high
|1225.00
|52-Week low
|642.25
|P/E
|9.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1038.75
|Buy Price
|813.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|820.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
Incorporated in 1960 and promoted by S Viswanathan and N Gopalaratnam, Seshasayee Paper & Boards manufactures and markets almost all varieties of paper boards and also effects substantial exports of not only paper and boards but also merchandise like cashew. The manufacturing capacity of paper is 115000 tpa (average weightage:82 gsm).
The company derives 70% of its turnover from writing and pri...> More
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|294.82
|290.98
|1.32
|Other Income
|6.91
|2.31
|199.13
|Total Income
|301.73
|293.29
|2.88
|Total Expenses
|247.02
|232.19
|6.39
|Operating Profit
|54.71
|61.1
|-10.46
|Net Profit
|30.92
|34.48
|-10.32
|Equity Capital
|12.61
|12.61
| -
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - Peer Group
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.92%
|-6.01%
|0.12%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-11.55%
|-10.53%
|-1.49%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-5.96%
|-1.98%
|1.69%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|12.07%
|15.13%
|5.07%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|6.74%
|7.65%
|16.73%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|299.10%
|295.66%
|16.79%
|18.36%
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|810.00
|
|839.85
|Week Low/High
|800.45
|
|869.00
|Month Low/High
|800.45
|
|947.00
|YEAR Low/High
|650.00
|
|1225.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|1225.00
Quick Links for Seshasayee Paper & Boards: