Setco Automotive Ltd.

BSE: 505075 Sector: Auto
NSE: SETCO ISIN Code: INE878E01021
BSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar 54.30 -0.20
(-0.37%)
OPEN

55.40

 HIGH

55.50

 LOW

53.50
NSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 54.00 -0.40
(-0.74%)
OPEN

55.40

 HIGH

55.65

 LOW

53.70
OPEN 55.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 105711
52-Week high 74.15
52-Week low 33.45
P/E 29.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 725
Buy Price 54.25
Buy Qty 330.00
Sell Price 54.35
Sell Qty 1940.00
About Setco Automotive Ltd.

Setco Automotive Ltd

Incorporated in 1982,Gujarat Setco Clutch (GSCL) produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corr...> More

Setco Automotive Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   725
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   32.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Setco Automotive Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 145.65 120.25 21.12
Other Income 2.91 1.71 70.18
Total Income 148.56 121.96 21.81
Total Expenses 123.88 104.51 18.53
Operating Profit 24.68 17.45 41.43
Net Profit 11.27 2.97 279.46
Equity Capital 26.72 26.72 -
Setco Automotive Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Auto.Corp.of Goa 1180.00 1.30 757.56
Munjal Auto Inds 73.25 0.14 732.50
PPAP Automotive 518.90 -0.39 726.46
Setco Automotive 54.30 -0.37 725.45
Shivam Autotech 72.50 1.97 725.00
Amtek Auto 26.15 4.81 649.17
Hind.Composites 413.00 -0.53 609.59
Setco Automotive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.54
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.15
Setco Automotive Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.06% -13.39% 0.05% -0.83%
1 Month -22.98% -21.68% -1.57% -0.80%
3 Month -2.07% 0.75% 1.61% 1.03%
6 Month 33.42% 33.00% 4.99% 4.40%
1 Year 55.14% 55.17% 16.64% 16.18%
3 Year 12.19% NA 16.70% 18.44%

Setco Automotive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.50
55.50
Week Low/High 53.50
63.00
Month Low/High 53.50
72.00
YEAR Low/High 33.45
74.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
74.00

