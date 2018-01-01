Setco Automotive Ltd.
|BSE: 505075
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SETCO
|ISIN Code: INE878E01021
|BSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|54.30
|
-0.20
(-0.37%)
|
OPEN
55.40
|
HIGH
55.50
|
LOW
53.50
|NSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|54.00
|
-0.40
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
55.40
|
HIGH
55.65
|
LOW
53.70
|OPEN
|55.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|105711
|52-Week high
|74.15
|52-Week low
|33.45
|P/E
|29.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|725
|Buy Price
|54.25
|Buy Qty
|330.00
|Sell Price
|54.35
|Sell Qty
|1940.00
|OPEN
|55.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|376749
|52-Week high
|74.25
|52-Week low
|33.30
|P/E
|29.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|725
|Buy Price
|54.00
|Buy Qty
|595.00
|Sell Price
|54.10
|Sell Qty
|406.00
|OPEN
|55.40
|CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|105711
|52-Week high
|74.15
|52-Week low
|33.45
|P/E
|29.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|725
|Buy Price
|54.25
|Buy Qty
|330.00
|Sell Price
|54.35
|Sell Qty
|1940.00
|OPEN
|55.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|376749
|52-Week high
|74.25
|52-Week low
|33.30
|P/E
|29.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|725.45
|Buy Price
|54.00
|Buy Qty
|595.00
|Sell Price
|54.10
|Sell Qty
|406.00
About Setco Automotive Ltd.
Incorporated in 1982,Gujarat Setco Clutch (GSCL) produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corr...> More
Setco Automotive Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|725
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.67
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|32.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.78
News
Announcement
-
Setco Automotive Limited - Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Setco Automotive Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Setco Automotive Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|145.65
|120.25
|21.12
|Other Income
|2.91
|1.71
|70.18
|Total Income
|148.56
|121.96
|21.81
|Total Expenses
|123.88
|104.51
|18.53
|Operating Profit
|24.68
|17.45
|41.43
|Net Profit
|11.27
|2.97
|279.46
|Equity Capital
|26.72
|26.72
|-
Setco Automotive Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Auto.Corp.of Goa
|1180.00
|1.30
|757.56
|Munjal Auto Inds
|73.25
|0.14
|732.50
|PPAP Automotive
|518.90
|-0.39
|726.46
|Setco Automotive
|54.30
|-0.37
|725.45
|Shivam Autotech
|72.50
|1.97
|725.00
|Amtek Auto
|26.15
|4.81
|649.17
|Hind.Composites
|413.00
|-0.53
|609.59
Setco Automotive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Setco Automotive Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.06%
|-13.39%
|0.05%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-22.98%
|-21.68%
|-1.57%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-2.07%
|0.75%
|1.61%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|33.42%
|33.00%
|4.99%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|55.14%
|55.17%
|16.64%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|12.19%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.44%
Setco Automotive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.50
|
|55.50
|Week Low/High
|53.50
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|53.50
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.45
|
|74.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|74.00
Quick Links for Setco Automotive:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices