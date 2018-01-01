JUST IN
Seven Hill Industries Ltd.

BSE: 511760 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE518D01017
BSE LIVE 11:15 | 15 Dec Seven Hill Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Seven Hill Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.66
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.66
52-Week low 2.42
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Seven Hill Industries Ltd.

Seven Hill Industries Ltd

Kosian Industries Limited provides various financial related services in India. The company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial services such as trading in shares and securities, investment, loans and advances. Apart from this, it is also present in the business of software trading. The company is based in Mumbai, India.

Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 13 13 -
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
SSPN FINANCE 18.50 8.82 3.50
Lead Financial S 10.55 0.00 3.48
Seven Hill Inds. 2.66 0.00 3.46
Shalimar Agencie 11.50 -4.17 3.45
Savani Financial 8.60 0.00 3.44
KBS India 4.02 4.96 3.43
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 18.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 81.80
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.49%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.35%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.72%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.55%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.81%

Seven Hill Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.66
2.66
Week Low/High 0.00
2.66
Month Low/High 0.00
2.66
YEAR Low/High 2.42
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
43.00

