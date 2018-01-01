You are here » Home
» Company
» Seven Hill Industries Ltd
Seven Hill Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 511760
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE518D01017
|
BSE
LIVE
11:15 | 15 Dec
|
Seven Hill Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Seven Hill Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.66
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.66
|52-Week low
|2.42
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.66
|CLOSE
|2.66
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.66
|52-Week low
|2.42
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.46
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Seven Hill Industries Ltd.
Seven Hill Industries Ltd
Kosian Industries Limited provides various financial related services in India. The company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial services such as trading in shares and securities, investment, loans and advances. Apart from this, it is also present in the business of software trading. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Kosian Industries was incorporated as a private limited co...> More
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.72%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.81%
Seven Hill Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.66
|
|2.66
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.66
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.66
|YEAR Low/High
|2.42
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|43.00
Quick Links for Seven Hill Industries: