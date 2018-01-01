Seya Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524324
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SRIMANORG
|ISIN Code: INE573R01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|571.90
|
16.30
(2.93%)
|
OPEN
578.80
|
HIGH
578.80
|
LOW
545.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Seya Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|578.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|555.60
|VOLUME
|2576
|52-Week high
|826.00
|52-Week low
|284.25
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,407
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,407
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|578.80
|CLOSE
|555.60
|VOLUME
|2576
|52-Week high
|826.00
|52-Week low
|284.25
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,407
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1406.87
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Seya Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in October 1990 Seya Industries Ltd was promoted by Ashok G Rajani Prakash M Jaisingh and Ghanshyamdas Rajani who have interests in two other companies -- Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The company is currently managed by Ashok G Rajani. In April 1993 it came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 3.30 cr to part-finance the Rs 28-cr project (located i...> More
Seya Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,407
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|298.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.91
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
-
Seya Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.38
|78.89
|12.03
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.22
|-86.36
|Total Income
|88.41
|79.11
|11.76
|Total Expenses
|57.66
|61.53
|-6.29
|Operating Profit
|30.75
|17.58
|74.91
|Net Profit
|15.72
|9.4
|67.23
|Equity Capital
|24.6
|20.35
|-
Seya Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bodal Chemicals
|125.95
|-3.12
|1539.11
|Fairchem Speci.
|389.30
|3.13
|1464.16
|India Glycols
|458.65
|1.25
|1419.98
|Seya Indus.
|571.90
|2.93
|1406.87
|Kiri Indus.
|459.50
|3.65
|1389.53
|Natl. Peroxide
|2409.15
|-2.76
|1385.26
|Grauer & Weil
|60.00
|-1.96
|1360.20
Seya Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Seya Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.09%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|84.78%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Seya Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|545.00
|
|578.80
|Week Low/High
|500.00
|
|650.00
|Month Low/High
|500.00
|
|701.00
|YEAR Low/High
|284.25
|
|826.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|826.00
Quick Links for Seya Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices