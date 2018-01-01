JUST IN
Seya Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524324 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SRIMANORG ISIN Code: INE573R01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 571.90 16.30
(2.93%)
OPEN

578.80

 HIGH

578.80

 LOW

545.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Seya Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Seya Industries Ltd.

Seya Industries Ltd

Incorporated in October 1990 Seya Industries Ltd was promoted by Ashok G Rajani Prakash M Jaisingh and Ghanshyamdas Rajani who have interests in two other companies -- Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The company is currently managed by Ashok G Rajani. In April 1993 it came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 3.30 cr to part-finance the Rs 28-cr project (located i...> More

Seya Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,407
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 298.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Seya Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.38 78.89 12.03
Other Income 0.03 0.22 -86.36
Total Income 88.41 79.11 11.76
Total Expenses 57.66 61.53 -6.29
Operating Profit 30.75 17.58 74.91
Net Profit 15.72 9.4 67.23
Equity Capital 24.6 20.35 -
Seya Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bodal Chemicals 125.95 -3.12 1539.11
Fairchem Speci. 389.30 3.13 1464.16
India Glycols 458.65 1.25 1419.98
Seya Indus. 571.90 2.93 1406.87
Kiri Indus. 459.50 3.65 1389.53
Natl. Peroxide 2409.15 -2.76 1385.26
Grauer & Weil 60.00 -1.96 1360.20
Seya Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.53
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.14
Indian Public 12.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.59
Seya Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.09% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 84.78% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Seya Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 545.00
578.80
Week Low/High 500.00
650.00
Month Low/High 500.00
701.00
YEAR Low/High 284.25
826.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
826.00

