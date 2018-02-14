JUST IN
SFL International Ltd.

BSE: 530867 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE320C01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 2.11 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.11

 HIGH

2.11

 LOW

2.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SFL International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SFL International Ltd.

SFL International Ltd

Suryanagari Finlease Limited, a financial company, was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in lease financing, and deals in estate business in India. It involves in the trade of shares and securities; and investment activities. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

SFL International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SFL International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 3.36 3.36 -
SFL International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66
SFL International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.20
SFL International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -83.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -94.81% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -97.49% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SFL International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.11
2.11
Week Low/High 2.11
2.00
Month Low/High 2.11
2.00
YEAR Low/High 2.11
44.00
All TIME Low/High 2.11
108.00

