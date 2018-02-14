SFL International Ltd.
|BSE: 530867
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE320C01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|2.11
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.11
|
HIGH
2.11
|
LOW
2.11
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SFL International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.11
|VOLUME
|467
|52-Week high
|43.95
|52-Week low
|2.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.11
|Buy Qty
|33.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SFL International Ltd.
Suryanagari Finlease Limited, a financial company, was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in lease financing, and deals in estate business in India. It involves in the trade of shares and securities; and investment activities. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
SFL International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
SFL International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|-
SFL International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|Precision Cont
|0.35
|2.94
|0.78
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
|Genus Commutrad.
|0.70
|-4.11
|0.71
|Mercury Metals
|1.00
|0.00
|0.70
|Goplee Infotech
|0.63
|-4.55
|0.66
SFL International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SFL International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-83.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-94.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-97.49%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SFL International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.11
|Week Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.11
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.11
|
|108.00
Quick Links for SFL International:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices