SGN Telecoms Ltd.

BSE: 531812 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE266C01023
BSE 14:40 | 03 Apr SGN Telecoms Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SGN Telecoms Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 111
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 1889.00
About SGN Telecoms Ltd.

SGN Telecoms Ltd

SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries was incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May '87, the company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar...> More

SGN Telecoms Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SGN Telecoms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 8.08 8.08 -
> More on SGN Telecoms Ltd Financials Results

SGN Telecoms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cybele Inds. 7.11 -3.27 7.61
Nicco Corpn. 0.38 -2.56 5.20
Tentiwala Metal 3.52 -20.00 1.91
SGN Telecoms 0.19 0.00 1.54
Rishabhdev Techn 0.37 -2.63 0.99
G R Cables 0.31 -3.13 0.90
Savant Infocomm 1.78 4.71 0.60
> More on SGN Telecoms Ltd Peer Group

SGN Telecoms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.49
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.64
> More on SGN Telecoms Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SGN Telecoms Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 58.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SGN Telecoms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
5.00

