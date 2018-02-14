SGN Telecoms Ltd.
|BSE: 531812
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE266C01023
|BSE 14:40 | 03 Apr
|SGN Telecoms Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SGN Telecoms Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|111
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|1889.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SGN Telecoms Ltd.
SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries was incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May '87, the company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar...> More
SGN Telecoms Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
SGN Telecoms Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|8.08
|8.08
|-
SGN Telecoms Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cybele Inds.
|7.11
|-3.27
|7.61
|Nicco Corpn.
|0.38
|-2.56
|5.20
|Tentiwala Metal
|3.52
|-20.00
|1.91
|SGN Telecoms
|0.19
|0.00
|1.54
|Rishabhdev Techn
|0.37
|-2.63
|0.99
|G R Cables
|0.31
|-3.13
|0.90
|Savant Infocomm
|1.78
|4.71
|0.60
SGN Telecoms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SGN Telecoms Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|58.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SGN Telecoms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|5.00
