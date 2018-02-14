You are here » Home
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd.
|BSE: 526981
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE402H01015
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
17.50
|
-1.45
(-7.65%)
|
OPEN
19.25
|
HIGH
19.25
|
LOW
17.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd.
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd
Incorporated in 1990, Shri Bajrang Alloys (SBA) has grown in to a strong contender in its field and set an example for others to follow.
The company produces a range of mild steel structurals amd electric rail clips and is a market leader in its products. It caters to the requirements of industrial sector besides contributing in large to electrification projects of Indian Railways, various Sta...> More
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.15
|13.94
|101.94
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|28.15
|13.94
|101.94
|Total Expenses
|27
|12.81
|110.77
|Operating Profit
|1.15
|1.13
|1.77
|Net Profit
|0.35
|0.15
|133.33
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
| -
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.50
|
|19.25
|Week Low/High
|16.30
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|16.00
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.70
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.30
|
|104.00
Quick Links for Shri Bajarang Alloys: