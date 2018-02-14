JUST IN
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 526981 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE402H01015
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 17.50 -1.45
(-7.65%)
OPEN

19.25

 HIGH

19.25

 LOW

17.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd.

Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd

Incorporated in 1990, Shri Bajrang Alloys (SBA) has grown in to a strong contender in its field and set an example for others to follow. The company produces a range of mild steel structurals amd electric rail clips and is a market leader in its products. It caters to the requirements of industrial sector besides contributing in large to electrification projects of Indian Railways, various Sta...> More

Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.15 13.94 101.94
Other Income -
Total Income 28.15 13.94 101.94
Total Expenses 27 12.81 110.77
Operating Profit 1.15 1.13 1.77
Net Profit 0.35 0.15 133.33
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ankit Met.Power 1.26 -4.55 17.78
Ashirwad Steels 13.80 -4.83 17.25
T N Steel Tubes 33.45 -4.97 17.13
Sh. Bajrang All. 17.50 -7.65 15.75
Vallabh Steels 31.75 -3.64 15.72
Unison Metals 44.65 -5.00 14.29
Surana Inds. 2.80 0.00 14.25
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.12
Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Bajarang Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.50
19.25
Week Low/High 16.30
21.00
Month Low/High 16.00
22.00
YEAR Low/High 14.70
24.00
All TIME Low/High 6.30
104.00

