Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502563 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE688C01010
BSE LIVE 10:37 | 06 Mar 4.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.40

 HIGH

4.40

 LOW

4.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills was promoted by Sudhir Tandon and Girish Tandon in association with UPSIDC and PICUP, manufactures writing and printing papers and wrapping paper. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'83. Its mill is situated at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The company's performance was fluctuating as a result of labour unrest, unsatisfactory power supply and a recession that prevai...> More

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -78.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.11 0.1 10
Total Income 0.11 0.1 10
Total Expenses 0.41 0.74 -44.59
Operating Profit -0.3 -0.64 53.13
Net Profit -9.34 -9.11 -2.52
Equity Capital 34.83 34.83 -
> More on Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Financials Results

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
Sumuka Agro 28.90 -0.34 15.72
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 32.85 -1.35 14.09
Rama Paper Mills 12.00 0.42 11.59
> More on Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Peer Group

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.66
> More on Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.08% -0.88%
1 Month -5.58% NA -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.38%

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.40
4.40
Week Low/High 4.40
4.00
Month Low/High 4.40
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.47
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.66
30.00

