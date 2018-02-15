Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills was promoted by Sudhir Tandon and Girish Tandon in association with UPSIDC and PICUP, manufactures writing and printing papers and wrapping paper. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'83. Its mill is situated at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The company's performance was fluctuating as a result of labour unrest, unsatisfactory power supply and a recession that prevai...> More