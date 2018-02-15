Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502563
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE688C01010
|BSE LIVE 10:37 | 06 Mar
|4.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.40
|
HIGH
4.40
|
LOW
4.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN
|4.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.30
|52-Week low
|2.47
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.40
|Sell Qty
|3781.00
OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills was promoted by Sudhir Tandon and Girish Tandon in association with UPSIDC and PICUP, manufactures writing and printing papers and wrapping paper. Commercial production commenced in Apr.'83. Its mill is situated at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The company's performance was fluctuating as a result of labour unrest, unsatisfactory power supply and a recession that prevai...> More
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-78.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting On 15Th February 2018 & Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of InvestorS Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Resignation Of Shri Chandra Mohan Krishna Director Of The Company
-
Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Company For The
Quarter Ended 30Th
-
Board Meeting On 14Th December 2017 & Closure Of Trading Window
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.1
|10
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.1
|10
|Total Expenses
|0.41
|0.74
|-44.59
|Operating Profit
|-0.3
|-0.64
|53.13
|Net Profit
|-9.34
|-9.11
|-2.52
|Equity Capital
|34.83
|34.83
|-
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sirpur Paper
|10.64
|4.93
|18.08
|Sr.Sakthi Paper
|9.80
|-4.30
|16.11
|Sumuka Agro
|28.90
|-0.34
|15.72
|Sh. Bhawani Pap.
|4.40
|0.00
|15.33
|Sangal Papers
|113.50
|-4.42
|14.87
|Cosboard Inds.
|32.85
|-1.35
|14.09
|Rama Paper Mills
|12.00
|0.42
|11.59
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-5.58%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.38%
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.40
|
|4.40
|Week Low/High
|4.40
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.40
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.47
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.66
|
|30.00
