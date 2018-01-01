JUST IN
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd.

BSE: 502180 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREDIGCEM ISIN Code: INE232A01011
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 23.85 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

23.80

 HIGH

24.60

 LOW

23.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 23.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.85
VOLUME 25632
52-Week high 33.35
52-Week low 19.55
P/E 37.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 337
Buy Price 23.85
Buy Qty 420.00
Sell Price 24.15
Sell Qty 350.00
About Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

Shree Digvijay Cement (SDCL) started commercial production of cement in 1949. The cement is marketed under the trade name Lotus. A plant to manufacture asbestos cement pipes and a sheets plant was commissioned in Nov.'62, with Johns Manville Corporation, US, being the technical consultant and the sole selling agent in West Asian and African countries. From Apr.'82, Hastings Mills at Rishra, Wes...> More

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   337
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 100.05 62.9 59.06
Other Income 1.66 1.12 48.21
Total Income 101.71 64.02 58.87
Total Expenses 87.77 65.28 34.45
Operating Profit 13.94 -1.26 1206.35
Net Profit 3.55 -5.4 165.74
Equity Capital 141.37 141.37 -
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shiva Cement 26.45 2.12 515.78
Saurashtra Cem. 74.00 0.00 512.01
Anjani Portland 180.95 2.20 457.62
Sh. Digvijay Cem 23.85 0.00 337.17
Andhra Cements 9.80 -3.26 287.65
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 30.00 1.35 258.45
Kakatiya Cement 260.75 -2.94 202.60
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.45% NA 0.01% -0.95%
1 Month -8.27% NA -1.61% -0.92%
3 Month -7.74% NA 1.57% 0.91%
6 Month 5.76% NA 4.95% 4.27%
1 Year 10.67% NA 16.59% 16.04%
3 Year 41.96% NA 16.66% 18.29%

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.60
24.60
Week Low/High 23.50
27.00
Month Low/High 23.50
27.00
YEAR Low/High 19.55
33.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
47.00

