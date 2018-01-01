You are here » Home
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd.
|BSE: 502180
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREDIGCEM
|ISIN Code: INE232A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:04 | 12 Mar
|
23.85
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
23.80
|
HIGH
24.60
|
LOW
23.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.85
|VOLUME
|25632
|52-Week high
|33.35
|52-Week low
|19.55
|P/E
|37.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|337
|Buy Price
|23.85
|Buy Qty
|420.00
|Sell Price
|24.15
|Sell Qty
|350.00
|OPEN
|23.80
|CLOSE
|23.85
|VOLUME
|25632
|52-Week high
|33.35
|52-Week low
|19.55
|P/E
|37.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|337
|Buy Price
|23.85
|Buy Qty
|420.00
|Sell Price
|24.15
|Sell Qty
|350.00
About Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd.
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
Shree Digvijay Cement (SDCL) started commercial production of cement in 1949. The cement is marketed under the trade name Lotus. A plant to manufacture asbestos cement pipes and a sheets plant was commissioned in Nov.'62, with Johns Manville Corporation, US, being the technical consultant and the sole selling agent in West Asian and African countries.
From Apr.'82, Hastings Mills at Rishra, Wes...> More
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|100.05
|62.9
|59.06
|Other Income
|1.66
|1.12
|48.21
|Total Income
|101.71
|64.02
|58.87
|Total Expenses
|87.77
|65.28
|34.45
|Operating Profit
|13.94
|-1.26
|1206.35
|Net Profit
|3.55
|-5.4
|165.74
|Equity Capital
|141.37
|141.37
| -
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.45%
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-8.27%
|NA
|-1.61%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-7.74%
|NA
|1.57%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|5.76%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|10.67%
|NA
|16.59%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|41.96%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.29%
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.60
|
|24.60
|Week Low/High
|23.50
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|23.50
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.55
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|47.00
Quick Links for Shree Digvijay Cement Co.: