Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503804
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHRIDINESH
|ISIN Code: INE204C01024
|BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|175.00
|
-4.00
(-2.23%)
|
OPEN
171.10
|
HIGH
175.00
|
LOW
170.05
About Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.
Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today Shri Dinesh Mills (DHL) is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitings. It has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers' felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the ...> More
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|89
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.84
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|200.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.65
|17.2
|8.43
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.81
|0
|Total Income
|19.46
|18.01
|8.05
|Total Expenses
|18.13
|14.58
|24.35
|Operating Profit
|1.33
|3.43
|-61.22
|Net Profit
|-0.55
|1.16
|-147.41
|Equity Capital
|5.08
|5.08
|-
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Riba Textiles
|94.00
|2.06
|90.71
|Prem. Synthetic
|195.50
|-0.23
|89.73
|CIL Nova Petro.
|33.05
|-2.79
|89.57
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|175.00
|-2.23
|88.90
|Rajlaxmi Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|88.35
|Amarjothi Spg.
|130.50
|-2.32
|88.09
|AI Champ.Inds.
|27.90
|-4.78
|85.82
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.51%
|NA
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-6.32%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-19.34%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|28.39%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|38.29%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|79.30%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.23%
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.05
|
|175.00
|Week Low/High
|170.05
|
|203.00
|Month Low/High
|163.50
|
|203.00
|YEAR Low/High
|120.00
|
|256.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.61
|
|325.00
