JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503804 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHRIDINESH ISIN Code: INE204C01024
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 175.00 -4.00
(-2.23%)
OPEN

171.10

 HIGH

175.00

 LOW

170.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 171.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 179.00
VOLUME 1310
52-Week high 256.00
52-Week low 120.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 89
Buy Price 175.00
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 175.95
Sell Qty 14.00
OPEN 171.10
CLOSE 179.00
VOLUME 1310
52-Week high 256.00
52-Week low 120.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 89
Buy Price 175.00
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 175.95
Sell Qty 14.00

About Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today Shri Dinesh Mills (DHL) is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitings. It has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers' felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the ...> More

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   89
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.84
Book Value / Share () [*S] 200.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.65 17.2 8.43
Other Income 0.81 0.81 0
Total Income 19.46 18.01 8.05
Total Expenses 18.13 14.58 24.35
Operating Profit 1.33 3.43 -61.22
Net Profit -0.55 1.16 -147.41
Equity Capital 5.08 5.08 -
> More on Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Financials Results

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Riba Textiles 94.00 2.06 90.71
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
CIL Nova Petro. 33.05 -2.79 89.57
Sh. Dinesh Mills 175.00 -2.23 88.90
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Amarjothi Spg. 130.50 -2.32 88.09
AI Champ.Inds. 27.90 -4.78 85.82
> More on Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Peer Group

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.01
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.84
> More on Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.51% NA 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -6.32% NA -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -19.34% NA 1.59% 0.85%
6 Month 28.39% NA 4.97% 4.21%
1 Year 38.29% NA 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year 79.30% NA 16.69% 18.23%

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.05
175.00
Week Low/High 170.05
203.00
Month Low/High 163.50
203.00
YEAR Low/High 120.00
256.00
All TIME Low/High 7.61
325.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shri Dinesh Mills: