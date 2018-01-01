Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today Shri Dinesh Mills (DHL) is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitings. It has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers' felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the ...> More