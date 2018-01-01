You are here » Home
» Company
» Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.
|BSE: 530797
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE400N01017
|
BSE
15:30 | 13 Apr
|
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.30
|VOLUME
|333
|52-Week high
|17.00
|52-Week low
|17.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.00
|CLOSE
|16.30
|VOLUME
|333
|52-Week high
|17.00
|52-Week low
|17.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.35
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.75
|2.86
|-73.78
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.76
|2.86
|-73.43
|Total Expenses
|0.85
|2.99
|-71.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.12
|25
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|-0.13
|23.08
|Equity Capital
|5.5
|5.5
| -
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|31.00
Quick Links for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast: