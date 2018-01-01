You are here » Home
» Company
» Shree Global Tradefin Ltd
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.
|BSE: 512463
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE080I01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:04 | 09 Mar
|
1.62
|
-0.01
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
1.62
|
HIGH
1.62
|
LOW
1.62
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.62
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.63
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|4.78
|52-Week low
|1.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.62
|Sell Qty
|450.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.62
|CLOSE
|1.63
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|4.78
|52-Week low
|1.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.62
|Sell Qty
|450.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|184.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of trading steel products. Their products include hot rolled (HR) coils/ cold rolled steel sheet, mild steel (MS) channel/ MS angle and hot rolled plate/ MS beam.
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd was incorporated on October 15, 1986 in Mumbai with the name Bensons Steels Ltd. In November 10, 1986, the company ...> More
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Global Tradefin Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|109.4
|21.08
|418.98
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|109.4
|21.08
|418.98
|Total Expenses
|109.16
|22.27
|390.17
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|-1.19
|120.17
|Net Profit
|0.24
|-3.16
|107.59
|Equity Capital
|113.95
|113.95
| -
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|-15.63%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|-62.59%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.47%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.85%
|1 Year
|-38.64%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.69%
|3 Year
|-58.03%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.96%
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.62
|
|1.62
|Week Low/High
|1.56
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.49
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.49
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.49
|
|95.00
Quick Links for Shree Global Tradefin: