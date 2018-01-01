JUST IN
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.

BSE: 512463 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE080I01025
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 09 Mar 1.62 -0.01
(-0.61%)
OPEN

1.62

 HIGH

1.62

 LOW

1.62
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Global Tradefin Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.62
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.63
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 4.78
52-Week low 1.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 185
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.62
Sell Qty 450.00
About Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of trading steel products. Their products include hot rolled (HR) coils/ cold rolled steel sheet, mild steel (MS) channel/ MS angle and hot rolled plate/ MS beam. Shree Global Tradefin Ltd was incorporated on October 15, 1986 in Mumbai with the name Bensons Steels Ltd. In November 10, 1986, the company ...> More

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   185
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 109.4 21.08 418.98
Other Income -
Total Income 109.4 21.08 418.98
Total Expenses 109.16 22.27 390.17
Operating Profit 0.24 -1.19 120.17
Net Profit 0.24 -3.16 107.59
Equity Capital 113.95 113.95 -
> More on Shree Global Tradefin Ltd Financials Results

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Steel Exchange 25.45 4.30 193.37
SRS Real INFRA. 4.78 -0.42 192.16
J L Morison(I) 1394.95 1.22 191.11
Sh.Global Trad. 1.62 -0.61 184.60
Modern India 43.00 0.00 161.47
Competent Auto 245.75 -0.36 151.14
Sicagen India 37.90 0.00 149.97
> More on Shree Global Tradefin Ltd Peer Group

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.44
> More on Shree Global Tradefin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.39%
1 Month -15.63% NA -1.07% -0.36%
3 Month -62.59% NA 2.13% 1.47%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.85%
1 Year -38.64% NA 17.23% 16.69%
3 Year -58.03% NA 17.30% 18.96%

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.62
1.62
Week Low/High 1.56
2.00
Month Low/High 1.49
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.49
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.49
95.00

