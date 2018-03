Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd

Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Ltd is an India-based company. The Company operates in the chemicals industry. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of dye intermediate, such as 1-Amino, 8-Napthol and 3-6 Disulphonic Acid. The Companys product is an intermediate for the dyestuff, mainly reactive dyes, which is being used in cotton textiles. The Companys products include H-acid, Koch-acid, dye i...> More