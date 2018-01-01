You are here » Home
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 532083
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE079N01019
|
BSE
11:18 | 19 Apr
|
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.12
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3.12
|52-Week low
|3.06
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.06
|Buy Qty
|999.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.06
|CLOSE
|3.12
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3.12
|52-Week low
|3.06
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.06
|Buy Qty
|999.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.05
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd.
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd was incorporated in Jan.'93 as a private Ltd company. The Company was converted into a public Ltd company by passing a special resolution of the extra ordinary general meeting held in Dec.'94.
The company is promoted by shri Rajendra kumar Bhanwarlal Jain and family. The company is presently engaged in the business of Investment Banking including Securities Trading and ...> More
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.43
|2.09
|16.27
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.43
|2.09
|16.27
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.22
|-13.64
|Operating Profit
|2.24
|1.87
|19.79
|Net Profit
|0.37
|0.14
|164.29
|Equity Capital
|9.97
|9.97
| -
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.06
|
|3.06
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.06
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.06
|YEAR Low/High
|3.06
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|23.00
