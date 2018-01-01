JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 532083 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE079N01019
BSE 11:18 | 19 Apr Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.06
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.12
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.12
52-Week low 3.06
P/E 2.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 3.06
Buy Qty 999.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.06
CLOSE 3.12
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.12
52-Week low 3.06
P/E 2.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 3.06
Buy Qty 999.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd.

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd was incorporated in Jan.'93 as a private Ltd company. The Company was converted into a public Ltd company by passing a special resolution of the extra ordinary general meeting held in Dec.'94. The company is promoted by shri Rajendra kumar Bhanwarlal Jain and family. The company is presently engaged in the business of Investment Banking including Securities Trading and ...> More

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.43 2.09 16.27
Other Income -
Total Income 2.43 2.09 16.27
Total Expenses 0.19 0.22 -13.64
Operating Profit 2.24 1.87 19.79
Net Profit 0.37 0.14 164.29
Equity Capital 9.97 9.97 -
> More on Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Financials Results

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
Regal Entertain. 10.00 0.00 3.07
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
Sungold Capital 1.64 -4.65 3.02
Delta Leasing 2.57 -4.81 2.98
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
> More on Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Peer Group

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.36
Banks/FIs 1.97
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.61
> More on Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.06
3.06
Week Low/High 0.00
3.06
Month Low/High 0.00
3.06
YEAR Low/High 3.06
3.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
23.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shri Kalyan Holdings: