Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 516106
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE538D01015
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
16.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
15.40
|
HIGH
16.80
|
LOW
15.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.00
|VOLUME
|108
|52-Week high
|25.75
|52-Week low
|6.90
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|16.00
|Buy Qty
|116.00
|Sell Price
|16.50
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|15.40
|CLOSE
|16.00
|VOLUME
|108
|52-Week high
|25.75
|52-Week low
|6.90
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|16.00
|Buy Qty
|116.00
|Sell Price
|16.50
|Sell Qty
|65.00
About Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd
Shree Karthik Papers Limited (SKPL) was originally incorporated on December 18, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sree Karthik Papers Private Limited. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Shree karthik papers Private Limited on April 11, 1994. It become a Public limited company on April 13, 1994.
SKPL was established to manufacture writing and printing paper at ...> More
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.5
|12.98
|4.01
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|13.5
|12.99
|3.93
|Total Expenses
|12.01
|11.93
|0.67
|Operating Profit
|1.49
|1.07
|39.25
|Net Profit
|0.64
|0.68
|-5.88
|Equity Capital
|9.56
|9.56
| -
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|56.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.40
|
|16.80
|Week Low/High
|15.40
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.40
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.90
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|26.00
Quick Links for Shree Karthik Papers: