Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

BSE: 516106 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE538D01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 16.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

15.40

 HIGH

16.80

 LOW

15.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

Shree Karthik Papers Limited (SKPL) was originally incorporated on December 18, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sree Karthik Papers Private Limited. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Shree karthik papers Private Limited on April 11, 1994. It become a Public limited company on April 13, 1994. SKPL was established to manufacture writing and printing paper at ...> More

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.41
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.5 12.98 4.01
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 13.5 12.99 3.93
Total Expenses 12.01 11.93 0.67
Operating Profit 1.49 1.07 39.25
Net Profit 0.64 0.68 -5.88
Equity Capital 9.56 9.56 -
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Krishna Pap. 34.40 0.00 46.51
Magnum Ventures 11.80 -2.96 44.37
Nath Pulp & Pap 43.20 0.47 38.88
Sh. Karthik Pap. 16.00 0.00 30.59
Rainbow Papers 2.68 -1.47 28.46
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.52
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 19.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.19
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 56.40% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.40
16.80
Week Low/High 15.40
17.00
Month Low/High 15.40
20.00
YEAR Low/High 6.90
26.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
26.00

