Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500388
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE970C01012
|BSE LIVE 14:20 | 08 Mar
|34.40
|
-1.00
(-2.82%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
37.15
|
LOW
34.35
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.40
|VOLUME
|2976
|52-Week high
|45.40
|52-Week low
|23.70
|P/E
|10.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|34.40
|Buy Qty
|521.00
|Sell Price
|37.15
|Sell Qty
|169.00
About Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct '86, the company functioned in it's original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. The company manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper. It sells its products und...> More
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018 To Consider Approve And Take On Recor
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018 To Consider Approve And Take On Recor
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS & LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.7
|34.66
|8.77
|Other Income
|5.55
|0.96
|478.13
|Total Income
|43.24
|35.62
|21.39
|Total Expenses
|37.58
|31.57
|19.04
|Operating Profit
|5.66
|4.05
|39.75
|Net Profit
|4.55
|0.19
|2294.74
|Equity Capital
|13.52
|13.52
|-
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ganga Papers
|61.65
|0.00
|66.52
|Rama Pulp & Pap
|53.00
|0.86
|58.30
|Malu Paper
|33.45
|1.98
|57.07
|Sh. Krishna Pap.
|34.40
|-2.82
|46.51
|Magnum Ventures
|11.80
|-2.96
|44.37
|Nath Pulp & Pap
|43.45
|1.05
|39.11
|Sh. Karthik Pap.
|15.55
|-2.81
|29.73
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.53%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|43.93%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.57%
|18.26%
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.35
|
|37.15
|Week Low/High
|34.05
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|32.05
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.70
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|45.00
