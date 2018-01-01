JUST IN
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500388 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE970C01012
BSE LIVE 14:20 | 08 Mar 34.40 -1.00
(-2.82%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

37.15

 LOW

34.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct '86, the company functioned in it's original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. The company manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper.

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.7 34.66 8.77
Other Income 5.55 0.96 478.13
Total Income 43.24 35.62 21.39
Total Expenses 37.58 31.57 19.04
Operating Profit 5.66 4.05 39.75
Net Profit 4.55 0.19 2294.74
Equity Capital 13.52 13.52 -
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ganga Papers 61.65 0.00 66.52
Rama Pulp & Pap 53.00 0.86 58.30
Malu Paper 33.45 1.98 57.07
Sh. Krishna Pap. 34.40 -2.82 46.51
Magnum Ventures 11.80 -2.96 44.37
Nath Pulp & Pap 43.45 1.05 39.11
Sh. Karthik Pap. 15.55 -2.81 29.73
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 52.17
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.53% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 43.93% NA 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year NA NA 16.57% 18.26%

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.35
37.15
Week Low/High 34.05
38.00
Month Low/High 32.05
41.00
YEAR Low/High 23.70
45.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
45.00

