You are here » Home
» Company
» Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 503837
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHRERAJSYN
|ISIN Code: INE796C01011
|
BSE
LIVE
12:31 | 12 Mar
|
14.80
|
-0.70
(-4.52%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
14.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.50
|VOLUME
|1050
|52-Week high
|21.70
|52-Week low
|12.33
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|14.80
|Buy Qty
|550.00
|Sell Price
|16.25
|Sell Qty
|121.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|15.00
|CLOSE
|15.50
|VOLUME
|1050
|52-Week high
|21.70
|52-Week low
|12.33
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|14.80
|Buy Qty
|550.00
|Sell Price
|16.25
|Sell Qty
|121.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20.28
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. Currently, R P Goyal is the Chairman, V K Ladia is the Vice Chairman and in Jan.'92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur.
The company manu...> More
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.19
|53.5
|-2.45
|Other Income
|2.51
|0.13
|1830.77
|Total Income
|54.7
|53.63
|2
|Total Expenses
|51.33
|48.3
|6.27
|Operating Profit
|3.37
|5.33
|-36.77
|Net Profit
|-1.26
|0.07
|-1900
|Equity Capital
|13.7
|12.4
| -
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-21.49%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-25.63%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-10.74%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|13.67%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|64.44%
|NA
|16.68%
|18.24%
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.75
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|14.75
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|14.75
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.33
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|153.00
Quick Links for Shree Rajasthan Syntex: