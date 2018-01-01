JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 503837 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHRERAJSYN ISIN Code: INE796C01011
BSE LIVE 12:31 | 12 Mar 14.80 -0.70
(-4.52%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

14.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.50
VOLUME 1050
52-Week high 21.70
52-Week low 12.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 14.80
Buy Qty 550.00
Sell Price 16.25
Sell Qty 121.00
OPEN 15.00
CLOSE 15.50
VOLUME 1050
52-Week high 21.70
52-Week low 12.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 14.80
Buy Qty 550.00
Sell Price 16.25
Sell Qty 121.00

About Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. Currently, R P Goyal is the Chairman, V K Ladia is the Vice Chairman and in Jan.'92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur. The company manu...> More

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.19 53.5 -2.45
Other Income 2.51 0.13 1830.77
Total Income 54.7 53.63 2
Total Expenses 51.33 48.3 6.27
Operating Profit 3.37 5.33 -36.77
Net Profit -1.26 0.07 -1900
Equity Capital 13.7 12.4 -
> More on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Financials Results

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Birla Cotsyn 0.08 0.00 21.49
Sky Inds. 47.75 7.42 20.96
Suryaamba Spinni 70.45 -5.94 20.64
Sh. Rajas. Synt. 14.80 -4.52 20.28
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
Asahi Indus. 2.94 0.00 19.52
> More on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Peer Group

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 39.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.66
> More on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -21.49% NA -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -25.63% NA 1.59% 0.86%
6 Month -10.74% NA 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year 13.67% NA 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year 64.44% NA 16.68% 18.24%

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.75
15.00
Week Low/High 14.75
17.00
Month Low/High 14.75
20.00
YEAR Low/High 12.33
22.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
153.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Rajasthan Syntex: