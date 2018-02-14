You are here » Home
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 516086
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE617D01017
|
BSE
10:21 | 12 Mar
|
15.75
|
0.75
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
15.75
|
HIGH
15.75
|
LOW
15.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd.
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1991, Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills was promoted by S B Dave, D A Dave, Y C Oza and co-promoted by Shree Ambeshwar Paper Mills.
The company manufactures plain copier paper with an installed capacity of 18,000 tpa. It has entered into an agreement with Indace Projects, UK, for the supply of technical know-how. It came out with a public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance the cost...> More
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|38.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|158.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|163.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.75
|
|15.75
|Week Low/High
|14.33
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.00
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.64
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|55.00
