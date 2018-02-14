JUST IN
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 516086 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE617D01017
BSE 10:21 | 12 Mar 15.75 0.75
(5.00%)
OPEN

15.75

 HIGH

15.75

 LOW

15.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 21.50
52-Week low 5.64
P/E 9.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.75
Sell Qty 50.00
About Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd.

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1991, Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills was promoted by S B Dave, D A Dave, Y C Oza and co-promoted by Shree Ambeshwar Paper Mills. The company manufactures plain copier paper with an installed capacity of 18,000 tpa. It has entered into an agreement with Indace Projects, UK, for the supply of technical know-how. It came out with a public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance the cost...> More

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.51 27.41 -6.93
Other Income -2.02 0.09 -2344.44
Total Income 23.48 27.5 -14.62
Total Expenses 18.43 22.88 -19.45
Operating Profit 5.05 4.62 9.31
Net Profit 0.79 0.06 1216.67
Equity Capital 12.45 12.45 -
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Karthik Pap. 16.00 0.00 30.59
Rainbow Papers 2.68 -1.47 28.46
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
Sumuka Agro 29.00 0.00 15.78
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.09
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 38.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 158.62% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 163.38% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.75
15.75
Week Low/High 14.33
16.00
Month Low/High 14.00
17.00
YEAR Low/High 5.64
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
55.00

