Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 532310
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREERAMA
|ISIN Code: INE879A01019
|
BSE
14:32 | 12 Mar
|
12.33
|
0.25
(2.07%)
|
OPEN
12.58
|
HIGH
12.58
|
LOW
11.82
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
11.90
|
-0.15
(-1.24%)
|
OPEN
12.15
|
HIGH
12.40
|
LOW
11.90
About Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
Shree Rama Multi-Tech (SRMTL) was formed as a partnership firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a public limited company on December 17, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry.
The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, e...> More
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.21
|29.28
|6.59
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.45
|-53.33
|Total Income
|31.42
|29.73
|5.68
|Total Expenses
|27.64
|25.92
|6.64
|Operating Profit
|3.79
|3.81
|-0.52
|Net Profit
|0.38
|-0.47
|180.85
|Equity Capital
|31.76
|31.76
| -
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.59%
|-10.53%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.85%
|-11.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.55%
|-15.30%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.49%
|-12.50%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.97%
|-5.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|131.33%
|128.85%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.82
|
|12.58
|Week Low/High
|11.82
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.82
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.73
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.43
|
|122.00
