Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Shree Rama Multi-Tech (SRMTL) was formed as a partnership firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a public limited company on December 17, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry. The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, e...> More