Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 532310 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREERAMA ISIN Code: INE879A01019
BSE 14:32 | 12 Mar 12.33 0.25
(2.07%)
OPEN

12.58

 HIGH

12.58

 LOW

11.82
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 11.90 -0.15
(-1.24%)
OPEN

12.15

 HIGH

12.40

 LOW

11.90
About Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Shree Rama Multi-Tech (SRMTL) was formed as a partnership firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a public limited company on December 17, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry. The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, e...

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.21 29.28 6.59
Other Income 0.21 0.45 -53.33
Total Income 31.42 29.73 5.68
Total Expenses 27.64 25.92 6.64
Operating Profit 3.79 3.81 -0.52
Net Profit 0.38 -0.47 180.85
Equity Capital 31.76 31.76 -
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
Hind.Tin Works 88.55 0.74 92.09
AMD Industries 41.85 0.12 80.23
Sh. Rama Multi. 12.33 2.07 78.25
Hind.Adhesive 112.20 0.18 57.45
Commerl. Synbags 46.50 6.04 54.96
Karur KCP Pack. 46.50 -4.91 54.50
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.51
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.75
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.59% -10.53% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.85% -11.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.55% -15.30% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.49% -12.50% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.97% -5.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 131.33% 128.85% 17.24% 19.01%

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.82
12.58
Week Low/High 11.82
14.00
Month Low/High 11.82
14.00
YEAR Low/High 11.73
20.00
All TIME Low/High 2.43
122.00

