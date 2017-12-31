JUST IN
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.

BSE: 513488 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE387D01025
BSE LIVE 12:45 | 12 Mar 16.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.50

 HIGH

16.50

 LOW

16.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd

Incorporated in 1972, Shree Steel Wire Ropes (SSWR) is today a blue chip company and a leader in steel wires ropes. Operating from its modern sophisticated state-of-art plant at Khopoli. The company is continously keeping pace with the modern latest technology. This is one of the main reason for winning continously Export Excellency Award from Government of India for the fourth conssecutive year s...> More

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.41 2.51 35.86
Other Income 0.07 0.1 -30
Total Income 3.48 2.62 32.82
Total Expenses 3.25 2.33 39.48
Operating Profit 0.23 0.28 -17.86
Net Profit 0.19 0.25 -24
Equity Capital 3.31 3.3 -
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NR Intl. 5.76 0.35 6.15
Prakash Steelage 0.32 -3.03 5.60
Facor Steels 0.27 -3.57 5.58
Sh. Steel Wire 16.50 0.00 5.46
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.09
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.05% NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -8.59% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -18.52% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -2.94% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -13.52% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 78.38% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.50
16.50
Week Low/High 16.30
19.00
Month Low/High 16.30
20.00
YEAR Low/High 14.55
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
55.00

