Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.
|BSE: 513488
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE387D01025
BSE
LIVE
12:45 | 12 Mar
16.50
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
16.50
HIGH
16.50
LOW
16.50
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd
Incorporated in 1972, Shree Steel Wire Ropes (SSWR) is today a blue chip company and a leader in steel wires ropes. Operating from its modern sophisticated state-of-art plant at Khopoli. The company is continously keeping pace with the modern latest technology. This is one of the main reason for winning continously Export Excellency Award from Government of India for the fourth conssecutive year s...> More
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.41
|2.51
|35.86
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.1
|-30
|Total Income
|3.48
|2.62
|32.82
|Total Expenses
|3.25
|2.33
|39.48
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|0.28
|-17.86
|Net Profit
|0.19
|0.25
|-24
|Equity Capital
|3.31
|3.3
| -
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-8.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-18.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-2.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-13.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|78.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.50
|
|16.50
|Week Low/High
|16.30
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|16.30
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.55
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Shree Steel Wire Ropes: