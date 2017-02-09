You are here » Home
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd.
|BSE: 531667
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE117K01013
|
BSE
11:06 | 06 Mar
|
10.01
|
0.47
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
10.01
|
HIGH
10.01
|
LOW
10.01
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.01
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.54
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|10.01
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|1.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|10.01
|Buy Qty
|31240.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.01
|CLOSE
|9.54
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|10.01
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|1.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|10.01
|Buy Qty
|31240.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd.
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd was incorporated as public Ltd company on Oct'95. It is promoted by Shri Purushotam T Patel, Shri somabhai V Patel, Shri Hargovanbhai T Patel, Shri Govindbhai I Patel and Shri Sureshbhai K Patel.
The company is to be engaged in the trading of dye intermidiates like H acid, Gama acid, Cynuric chloride, Vinyl sulphone etc. Company undertakes the business of traders, ...> More
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.59
|8.71
|170.84
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Income
|23.61
|8.79
|168.6
|Total Expenses
|20.47
|8.27
|147.52
|Operating Profit
|3.14
|0.52
|503.85
|Net Profit
|2.02
|-0.17
|1288.24
|Equity Capital
|6.18
|5.01
| -
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.01
|
|10.01
|Week Low/High
|10.01
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|10.01
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.48
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.15
|
|23.00
