Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd was incorporated as public Ltd company on Oct'95. It is promoted by Shri Purushotam T Patel, Shri somabhai V Patel, Shri Hargovanbhai T Patel, Shri Govindbhai I Patel and Shri Sureshbhai K Patel. The company is to be engaged in the trading of dye intermidiates like H acid, Gama acid, Cynuric chloride, Vinyl sulphone etc. Company undertakes the business of traders, ...> More