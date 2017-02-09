JUST IN
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd.

BSE: 531667 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE117K01013
BSE 11:06 | 06 Mar 10.01 0.47
(4.93%)
OPEN

10.01

 HIGH

10.01

 LOW

10.01
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.01
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.54
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 10.01
52-Week low 6.48
P/E 1.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 10.01
Buy Qty 31240.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.01
CLOSE 9.54
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 10.01
52-Week low 6.48
P/E 1.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 10.01
Buy Qty 31240.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd.

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd was incorporated as public Ltd company on Oct'95. It is promoted by Shri Purushotam T Patel, Shri somabhai V Patel, Shri Hargovanbhai T Patel, Shri Govindbhai I Patel and Shri Sureshbhai K Patel. The company is to be engaged in the trading of dye intermidiates like H acid, Gama acid, Cynuric chloride, Vinyl sulphone etc. Company undertakes the business of traders,

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.59 8.71 170.84
Other Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Income 23.61 8.79 168.6
Total Expenses 20.47 8.27 147.52
Operating Profit 3.14 0.52 503.85
Net Profit 2.02 -0.17 1288.24
Equity Capital 6.18 5.01 -
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AKM Lace 21.55 0.00 6.49
Titaanium Ten 9.62 0.00 6.47
Amsons Apparels 2.81 -4.75 6.26
Sh. Surgov. Trad 10.01 4.93 6.19
Esaar (India) 2.95 0.00 6.03
Alora Trading 4.75 0.00 5.91
Parker Agrochem 12.00 -1.64 5.74
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.38
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.01
10.01
Week Low/High 10.01
10.00
Month Low/High 10.01
10.00
YEAR Low/High 6.48
10.00
All TIME Low/High 6.15
23.00

