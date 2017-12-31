JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shah Alloys Ltd

Shah Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 513436 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SHAHALLOYS ISIN Code: INE640C01011
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 37.45 1.75
(4.90%)
OPEN

37.35

 HIGH

37.45

 LOW

35.05
NSE LIVE 15:12 | 12 Mar 37.95 1.80
(4.98%)
OPEN

35.35

 HIGH

37.95

 LOW

34.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 37.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.70
VOLUME 23643
52-Week high 39.30
52-Week low 14.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 74
Buy Price 37.45
Buy Qty 41040.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 37.35
CLOSE 35.70
VOLUME 23643
52-Week high 39.30
52-Week low 14.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 74
Buy Price 37.45
Buy Qty 41040.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shah Alloys Ltd.

Shah Alloys Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'90, Shah Alloys went public in 1992. It was promoted by Rajendrabhai V Shah and Rajiniben R Shah. The company is engaged in the manufacture of mild steel, stainless steel, C T D bars, S S flats and pattas, and cold-rolled sheets. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.'92 to part-finance an expansion scheme, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The c...> More

Shah Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   74
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -175.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shah Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 203.71 80.25 153.84
Other Income 28.74 -
Total Income 232.45 80.25 189.66
Total Expenses 194.54 77.04 152.52
Operating Profit 37.91 3.21 1081
Net Profit 22.86 -2.95 874.92
Equity Capital 19.8 19.8 -
> More on Shah Alloys Ltd Financials Results

Shah Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj.Nat.Resour. 24.00 0.00 93.00
Raghav Product. 129.00 7.50 92.62
Panchmahal Steel 42.25 -4.52 80.61
Shah Alloys 37.45 4.90 74.15
Umiya Tubes 98.00 -2.24 73.60
S.A.L Steel 8.09 3.32 68.74
Narayani Steels 53.00 -1.85 57.82
> More on Shah Alloys Ltd Peer Group

Shah Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 8.66
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.38
> More on Shah Alloys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shah Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.59% 20.86% 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month 71.79% 82.01% -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month 98.67% 101.86% 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month 65.34% 70.56% 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year 107.71% 105.69% 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year 602.63% 651.49% 17.24% 19.08%

Shah Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.05
37.45
Week Low/High 32.40
39.00
Month Low/High 21.80
39.00
YEAR Low/High 14.25
39.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
252.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shah Alloys: