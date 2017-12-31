Shah Alloys Ltd.
|BSE: 513436
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SHAHALLOYS
|ISIN Code: INE640C01011
|BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|37.45
|
1.75
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
37.35
|
HIGH
37.45
|
LOW
35.05
|NSE LIVE 15:12 | 12 Mar
|37.95
|
1.80
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
35.35
|
HIGH
37.95
|
LOW
34.90
About Shah Alloys Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'90, Shah Alloys went public in 1992. It was promoted by Rajendrabhai V Shah and Rajiniben R Shah. The company is engaged in the manufacture of mild steel, stainless steel, C T D bars, S S flats and pattas, and cold-rolled sheets. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.'92 to part-finance an expansion scheme, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The c...> More
Shah Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|74
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-175.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.21
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED AS ON 31.12.2017
Shah Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|203.71
|80.25
|153.84
|Other Income
|28.74
|-
|Total Income
|232.45
|80.25
|189.66
|Total Expenses
|194.54
|77.04
|152.52
|Operating Profit
|37.91
|3.21
|1081
|Net Profit
|22.86
|-2.95
|874.92
|Equity Capital
|19.8
|19.8
|-
Shah Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj.Nat.Resour.
|24.00
|0.00
|93.00
|Raghav Product.
|129.00
|7.50
|92.62
|Panchmahal Steel
|42.25
|-4.52
|80.61
|Shah Alloys
|37.45
|4.90
|74.15
|Umiya Tubes
|98.00
|-2.24
|73.60
|S.A.L Steel
|8.09
|3.32
|68.74
|Narayani Steels
|53.00
|-1.85
|57.82
Shah Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shah Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.59%
|20.86%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|71.79%
|82.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|98.67%
|101.86%
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|65.34%
|70.56%
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|107.71%
|105.69%
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|602.63%
|651.49%
|17.24%
|19.08%
Shah Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.05
|
|37.45
|Week Low/High
|32.40
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|21.80
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.25
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|252.00
