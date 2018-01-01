JUST IN
Shah Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519031 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE455D01012
BSE 12:59 | 12 Mar 98.50 -4.90
(-4.74%)
OPEN

103.40

 HIGH

103.40

 LOW

98.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shah Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shah Foods Ltd.

Shah Foods Ltd

Shah Foods Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The company is engaged in the food processing business. They manufacture and sale of biscuits in India. They supply their products to Britannia Industries Ltd. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India The company is an ISO: 22000-2005 certified company. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat with an instal...> More

Shah Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shah Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.35 1.18 14.41
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 1.36 1.19 14.29
Total Expenses 1.31 1.16 12.93
Operating Profit 0.06 0.03 100
Net Profit 0.02 -0.01 300
Equity Capital 0.6 0.6 -
> More on Shah Foods Ltd Financials Results

Shah Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Mahala. Agri 3.42 0.00 6.95
Inceptum Enterp. 16.24 3.11 6.67
RCL Foods 14.25 -5.00 6.48
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91
Mahaan Foods 15.60 -9.04 5.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40
> More on Shah Foods Ltd Peer Group

Shah Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.46
> More on Shah Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shah Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.03% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 50.27% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Shah Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 98.50
103.40
Week Low/High 96.05
111.00
Month Low/High 90.50
124.00
YEAR Low/High 58.20
220.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
220.00

