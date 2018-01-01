Shah Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519031
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE455D01012
|BSE 12:59 | 12 Mar
|98.50
|
-4.90
(-4.74%)
|
OPEN
103.40
|
HIGH
103.40
|
LOW
98.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shah Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|103.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|103.40
|VOLUME
|432
|52-Week high
|219.80
|52-Week low
|58.20
|P/E
|17.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|98.50
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|103.40
|Sell Qty
|189.00
About Shah Foods Ltd.
Shah Foods Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The company is engaged in the food processing business. They manufacture and sale of biscuits in India. They supply their products to Britannia Industries Ltd. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India The company is an ISO: 22000-2005 certified company. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat with an instal...> More
Shah Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.92
Announcement
-
-
Regulation 29 Quarterly Result For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th Sept
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Announce Results For The Half Year/ Quarter Ended 30/09/2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Shah Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.35
|1.18
|14.41
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|1.36
|1.19
|14.29
|Total Expenses
|1.31
|1.16
|12.93
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|0.6
|0.6
|-
Shah Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Mahala. Agri
|3.42
|0.00
|6.95
|Inceptum Enterp.
|16.24
|3.11
|6.67
|RCL Foods
|14.25
|-5.00
|6.48
|Shah Foods
|98.50
|-4.74
|5.91
|Mahaan Foods
|15.60
|-9.04
|5.46
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
|Madhur Inds
|13.20
|4.85
|5.40
Shah Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shah Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.03%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|50.27%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shah Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|98.50
|
|103.40
|Week Low/High
|96.05
|
|111.00
|Month Low/High
|90.50
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.20
|
|220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|220.00
