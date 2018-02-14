Shahi Shipping Ltd

Company Started as a partnership firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and to a public limited company in Feb.'93. The company is promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. It is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the west coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The company has a...> More