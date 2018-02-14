JUST IN
Shahi Shipping Ltd.

BSE: 526508 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE825D01016
BSE 14:58 | 12 Mar 8.89 -0.46
(-4.92%)
OPEN

8.90

 HIGH

8.90

 LOW

8.89
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shahi Shipping Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.35
VOLUME 2051
52-Week high 13.68
52-Week low 7.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.89
Sell Qty 3949.00
About Shahi Shipping Ltd.

Shahi Shipping Ltd

Company Started as a partnership firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and to a public limited company in Feb.'93. The company is promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. It is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the west coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The company has a...> More

Shahi Shipping Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shahi Shipping Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.49 5.01 -10.38
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 4.5 5.02 -10.36
Total Expenses 2.93 4.04 -27.48
Operating Profit 1.57 0.98 60.2
Net Profit 0.53 0.08 562.5
Equity Capital 14.49 14.49 -
> More on Shahi Shipping Ltd Financials Results

Shahi Shipping Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66
Global Offshore 26.05 -0.76 64.42
Chowgule Steam 15.00 2.04 54.47
Shahi Shipping 8.89 -4.92 12.88
> More on Shahi Shipping Ltd Peer Group

Shahi Shipping Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.99
> More on Shahi Shipping Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shahi Shipping Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 9.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -36.04% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shahi Shipping Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.89
8.90
Week Low/High 8.01
9.00
Month Low/High 7.61
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.61
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.88
82.00

