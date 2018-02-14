Shahi Shipping Ltd.
|BSE: 526508
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE825D01016
|BSE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|8.89
|
-0.46
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
8.90
|
HIGH
8.90
|
LOW
8.89
About Shahi Shipping Ltd.
Company Started as a partnership firm in 1985, Shahi Shipping, was converted into a private limited company in 1990, and to a public limited company in Feb.'93. The company is promoted by Sarvesh Shahi, F M Koli and Rajesh Shahi. It is one of the leading owners of self-propelled mini carriers on the west coast of India and owns 14 carriers, of which one is a foreign going vessel. The company has a...> More
Shahi Shipping Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended December 31 2017
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Shahi Shipping Limited Scheduled On 12Th December 2017
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) For Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Shahi Shipping Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.49
|5.01
|-10.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|4.5
|5.02
|-10.36
|Total Expenses
|2.93
|4.04
|-27.48
|Operating Profit
|1.57
|0.98
|60.2
|Net Profit
|0.53
|0.08
|562.5
|Equity Capital
|14.49
|14.49
|-
Shahi Shipping Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GOL Offshore
|10.10
|-4.99
|79.66
|Global Offshore
|26.05
|-0.76
|64.42
|Chowgule Steam
|15.00
|2.04
|54.47
|Shahi Shipping
|8.89
|-4.92
|12.88
Shahi Shipping Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shahi Shipping Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|9.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-36.04%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shahi Shipping Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.89
|
|8.90
|Week Low/High
|8.01
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.61
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.61
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.88
|
|82.00
