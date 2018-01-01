JUST IN
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 501423 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE151G01010
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 1160.00 2.55
(0.22%)
OPEN

1192.30

 HIGH

1192.30

 LOW

1149.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1192.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1157.45
VOLUME 1040
52-Week high 1425.00
52-Week low 490.00
P/E 40.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 965
Buy Price 1150.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1160.00
Sell Qty 13.00
About Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) had its humble beginnings in 1987 with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high perform...> More

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   965
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 133.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 78.59 55.41 41.83
Other Income 0.61 0.63 -3.17
Total Income 79.2 56.04 41.33
Total Expenses 65.44 47.96 36.45
Operating Profit 13.75 8.08 70.17
Net Profit 5.91 1.71 245.61
Equity Capital 8.32 8.32 -
> More on Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Financials Results

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Safari Inds. 535.00 0.82 1190.37
Responsive Ind 43.55 0.35 1162.35
Kingfa Science 914.90 1.08 1107.94
Shaily Engineer. 1160.00 0.22 965.12
Mold-Tek Pack. 323.05 1.25 894.85
Vikas Ecotech 31.55 1.28 883.08
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
> More on Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Peer Group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.62
Indian Public 21.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.30
> More on Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.09% NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month 0.77% NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month 28.62% NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month 87.38% NA 5.03% 4.35%
1 Year 123.03% NA 16.69% 16.13%
3 Year 252.91% NA 16.75% 18.38%

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1149.90
1192.30
Week Low/High 1149.90
1235.00
Month Low/High 1130.00
1425.00
YEAR Low/High 490.00
1425.00
All TIME Low/High 13.50
1425.00

