Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 501423
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE151G01010
|
BSE
LIVE
14:08 | 12 Mar
|
1160.00
|
2.55
(0.22%)
|
OPEN
1192.30
|
HIGH
1192.30
|
LOW
1149.90
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1192.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1157.45
|VOLUME
|1040
|52-Week high
|1425.00
|52-Week low
|490.00
|P/E
|40.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|965
|Buy Price
|1150.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1160.00
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|1192.30
|CLOSE
|1157.45
|VOLUME
|1040
|52-Week high
|1425.00
|52-Week low
|490.00
|P/E
|40.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|965
|Buy Price
|1150.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1160.00
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) had its humble beginnings in 1987 with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high perform...> More
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|78.59
|55.41
|41.83
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.63
|-3.17
|Total Income
|79.2
|56.04
|41.33
|Total Expenses
|65.44
|47.96
|36.45
|Operating Profit
|13.75
|8.08
|70.17
|Net Profit
|5.91
|1.71
|245.61
|Equity Capital
|8.32
|8.32
| -
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|0.77%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|28.62%
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|87.38%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|123.03%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|252.91%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.38%
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1149.90
|
|1192.30
|Week Low/High
|1149.90
|
|1235.00
|Month Low/High
|1130.00
|
|1425.00
|YEAR Low/High
|490.00
|
|1425.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.50
|
|1425.00
Quick Links for Shaily Engineering Plastics: