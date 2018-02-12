JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shakti Press Ltd

Shakti Press Ltd.

BSE: 526841 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE794C01016
BSE 10:12 | 03 Aug Shakti Press Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shakti Press Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.30
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 7.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 2.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.55
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.55
CLOSE 7.30
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 7.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 2.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.55
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shakti Press Ltd.

Shakti Press Ltd

Shakti Press Limited operates in the printing and packaging industry in India. It offers printing material, such as paper sticker, paper tags, danglers, brochures, duplex cartons, and labels; multi colored corrugated boxes; and stationeries. The company exports its products to Gulf countries. Shakti Press Limited was incorporated in the year 1993 and is based in Nagpur, India....> More

Shakti Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -40.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shakti Press Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.97 2.49 -20.88
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 1.98 2.5 -20.8
Total Expenses 1.05 4.67 -77.52
Operating Profit 0.92 -2.17 142.4
Net Profit 0.78 -2.46 131.71
Equity Capital 3.52 3.52 -
> More on Shakti Press Ltd Financials Results

Shakti Press Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SAB Events 9.00 0.33 9.43
Inland Printers 11.25 4.75 8.10
Esha Media 7.61 0.00 5.94
Shakti Press 7.55 3.42 2.66
Kiran Print Pack 4.42 4.99 2.21
> More on Shakti Press Ltd Peer Group

Shakti Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.05
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.81
> More on Shakti Press Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shakti Press Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shakti Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.55
7.55
Week Low/High 0.00
7.55
Month Low/High 0.00
7.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.55
All TIME Low/High 3.93
43.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shakti Press: