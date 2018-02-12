Shakti Press Ltd.
|BSE: 526841
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE794C01016
|BSE 10:12 | 03 Aug
|Shakti Press Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shakti Press Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.30
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|7.55
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.55
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shakti Press Ltd.
Shakti Press Limited operates in the printing and packaging industry in India. It offers printing material, such as paper sticker, paper tags, danglers, brochures, duplex cartons, and labels; multi colored corrugated boxes; and stationeries. The company exports its products to Gulf countries. Shakti Press Limited was incorporated in the year 1993 and is based in Nagpur, India....> More
Shakti Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-40.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.19
Announcement
-
Newspaper Advertisement Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday12/02/2018
-
-
-
-
Statement Under Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
-
Statement Under Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Shakti Press Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.97
|2.49
|-20.88
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|1.98
|2.5
|-20.8
|Total Expenses
|1.05
|4.67
|-77.52
|Operating Profit
|0.92
|-2.17
|142.4
|Net Profit
|0.78
|-2.46
|131.71
|Equity Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|-
Shakti Press Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SAB Events
|9.00
|0.33
|9.43
|Inland Printers
|11.25
|4.75
|8.10
|Esha Media
|7.61
|0.00
|5.94
|Shakti Press
|7.55
|3.42
|2.66
|Kiran Print Pack
|4.42
|4.99
|2.21
Shakti Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shakti Press Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shakti Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.55
|
|7.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.55
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.55
|All TIME Low/High
|3.93
|
|43.00
Quick Links for Shakti Press:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices