You are here » Home
» Company
» Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531431
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SHAKTIPUMP
|ISIN Code: INE908D01010
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
526.10
|
1.85
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
525.00
|
HIGH
534.50
|
LOW
524.00
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
525.85
|
0.40
(0.08%)
|
OPEN
532.00
|
HIGH
534.80
|
LOW
523.20
|OPEN
|525.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|524.25
|VOLUME
|5509
|52-Week high
|614.65
|52-Week low
|162.00
|P/E
|32.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|967
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|526.10
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|532.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|525.45
|VOLUME
|35598
|52-Week high
|614.00
|52-Week low
|161.50
|P/E
|32.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|967
|Buy Price
|526.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|527.00
|Sell Qty
|66.00
|OPEN
|525.00
|CLOSE
|524.25
|VOLUME
|5509
|52-Week high
|614.65
|52-Week low
|162.00
|P/E
|32.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|967
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|526.10
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|532.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|525.45
|VOLUME
|35598
|52-Week high
|614.00
|52-Week low
|161.50
|P/E
|32.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|966.97
|Buy Price
|526.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|527.00
|Sell Qty
|66.00
About Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd
Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.'82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Manoharlal Patidar, Dinesh Patidar and Sunil Patidar.
The company's unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur...> More
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|147.68
|105.01
|40.63
|Other Income
|1
|1.62
|-38.27
|Total Income
|148.67
|106.63
|39.43
|Total Expenses
|117.2
|90.24
|29.88
|Operating Profit
|31.47
|16.39
|92.01
|Net Profit
|16.68
|4.1
|306.83
|Equity Capital
|18.38
|18.38
| -
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.89%
|-7.21%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.69%
|-8.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.93%
|21.11%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.40%
|4.40%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|214.84%
|220.05%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|142.11%
|136.50%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|524.00
|
|534.50
|Week Low/High
|516.50
|
|565.00
|Month Low/High
|516.50
|
|589.00
|YEAR Low/High
|162.00
|
|615.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|615.00
Quick Links for Shakti Pumps (India):