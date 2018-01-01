Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.'82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Manoharlal Patidar, Dinesh Patidar and Sunil Patidar. The company's unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur...> More