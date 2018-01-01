JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531431 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SHAKTIPUMP ISIN Code: INE908D01010
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 526.10 1.85
(0.35%)
OPEN

525.00

 HIGH

534.50

 LOW

524.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 525.85 0.40
(0.08%)
OPEN

532.00

 HIGH

534.80

 LOW

523.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 525.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 524.25
VOLUME 5509
52-Week high 614.65
52-Week low 162.00
P/E 32.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 967
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 526.10
Sell Qty 7.00
OPEN 525.00
CLOSE 524.25
VOLUME 5509
52-Week high 614.65
52-Week low 162.00
P/E 32.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 967
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 526.10
Sell Qty 7.00

About Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.'82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Manoharlal Patidar, Dinesh Patidar and Sunil Patidar. The company's unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur...> More

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   967
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 122.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 147.68 105.01 40.63
Other Income 1 1.62 -38.27
Total Income 148.67 106.63 39.43
Total Expenses 117.2 90.24 29.88
Operating Profit 31.47 16.39 92.01
Net Profit 16.68 4.1 306.83
Equity Capital 18.38 18.38 -
> More on Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Financials Results

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Esab India 757.20 1.18 1165.33
Dynamatic Tech. 1752.30 0.79 1110.96
GMM Pfaudler 699.00 -0.63 1020.54
Shakti Pumps 526.10 0.35 966.97
Disa India 6299.95 1.61 913.49
Elecon Engg.Co 80.30 0.50 900.97
Sanghvi Movers 163.55 -0.18 708.17
> More on Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Peer Group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.59
Banks/FIs 0.38
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 24.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.93
> More on Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.89% -7.21% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.69% -8.04% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.93% 21.11% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.40% 4.40% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 214.84% 220.05% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 142.11% 136.50% 17.24% 19.01%

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 524.00
534.50
Week Low/High 516.50
565.00
Month Low/High 516.50
589.00
YEAR Low/High 162.00
615.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
615.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shakti Pumps (India):