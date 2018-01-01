Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511754
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE861D01011
|BSE LIVE 10:52 | 12 Mar
|127.95
|
4.95
(4.02%)
|
OPEN
120.00
|
HIGH
128.65
|
LOW
120.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.81
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.30
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Nine Month Ended 31St December 2017 Approved By Board Of
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.97
|3.94
|26.14
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.97
|3.94
|26.14
|Total Expenses
|1.2
|1.08
|11.11
|Operating Profit
|3.77
|2.86
|31.82
|Net Profit
|1.41
|1.12
|25.89
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thirani Projects
|34.30
|0.59
|69.32
|Viji Finance
|8.04
|-4.96
|66.33
|Indo Thai Sec.
|65.90
|-4.42
|65.90
|Shalibhadra Fin.
|127.95
|4.02
|63.98
|Palash Securi.
|63.30
|-2.31
|63.30
|McDowell Hold.
|45.00
|4.17
|62.95
|Santosh Indus.
|126.00
|-74.63
|60.61
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.07%
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.53%
|1 Month
|-5.22%
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.50%
|3 Month
|-0.04%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.34%
|6 Month
|24.83%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.71%
|1 Year
|72.91%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.53%
|3 Year
|288.32%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.80%
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|120.00
|
|128.65
|Week Low/High
|115.00
|
|128.65
|Month Low/High
|115.00
|
|138.00
|YEAR Low/High
|62.50
|
|178.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|178.00
