JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shalibhadra Finance Ltd

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511754 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE861D01011
BSE LIVE 10:52 | 12 Mar 127.95 4.95
(4.02%)
OPEN

120.00

 HIGH

128.65

 LOW

120.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 120.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 123.00
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 178.40
52-Week low 62.50
P/E 12.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 124.50
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 127.95
Sell Qty 9.00
OPEN 120.00
CLOSE 123.00
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 178.40
52-Week low 62.50
P/E 12.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 124.50
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 127.95
Sell Qty 9.00

About Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.97 3.94 26.14
Other Income -
Total Income 4.97 3.94 26.14
Total Expenses 1.2 1.08 11.11
Operating Profit 3.77 2.86 31.82
Net Profit 1.41 1.12 25.89
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Financials Results

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thirani Projects 34.30 0.59 69.32
Viji Finance 8.04 -4.96 66.33
Indo Thai Sec. 65.90 -4.42 65.90
Shalibhadra Fin. 127.95 4.02 63.98
Palash Securi. 63.30 -2.31 63.30
McDowell Hold. 45.00 4.17 62.95
Santosh Indus. 126.00 -74.63 60.61
> More on Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Peer Group

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.93
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.48
> More on Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.07% NA 0.56% -0.53%
1 Month -5.22% NA -1.06% -0.50%
3 Month -0.04% NA 2.13% 1.34%
6 Month 24.83% NA 5.52% 4.71%
1 Year 72.91% NA 17.24% 16.53%
3 Year 288.32% NA 17.30% 18.80%

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 120.00
128.65
Week Low/High 115.00
128.65
Month Low/High 115.00
138.00
YEAR Low/High 62.50
178.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
178.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shalibhadra Finance: