JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shalimar Paints Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd.

BSE: 509874 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SHALPAINTS ISIN Code: INE849C01026
BSE LIVE 14:39 | 12 Mar 149.25 -2.60
(-1.71%)
OPEN

154.55

 HIGH

154.55

 LOW

147.55
NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 148.75 -1.60
(-1.06%)
OPEN

150.40

 HIGH

151.85

 LOW

147.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 154.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 151.85
VOLUME 2984
52-Week high 302.70
52-Week low 135.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 336
Buy Price 148.10
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 149.25
Sell Qty 16.00
OPEN 154.55
CLOSE 151.85
VOLUME 2984
52-Week high 302.70
52-Week low 135.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 336
Buy Price 148.10
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 149.25
Sell Qty 16.00

About Shalimar Paints Ltd.

Shalimar Paints Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd., a company primarily incorporated by British entrepreneurs under the name Shalimar Paint Colour & Varnish Company in 1902 to takeover the business of 'The Shalimar Works', a company which manufactures paints, colour and varnish from its factory at Shalimar and Goabaria in Bengal. It is having plants in Howrah (West Bengal), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Sikandrabad,Dist.Bulandsahar ...> More

Shalimar Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   336
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shalimar Paints Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 66.26 88.78 -25.37
Other Income 0.47 0.04 1075
Total Income 66.73 88.82 -24.87
Total Expenses 74.9 84.89 -11.77
Operating Profit -8.17 3.93 -307.89
Net Profit -9.84 -0.18 -5366.67
Equity Capital 3.79 3.79 -
> More on Shalimar Paints Ltd Financials Results

Shalimar Paints Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kansai Nerolac 493.00 1.86 26567.77
Berger Paints 245.40 -0.55 23828.34
Akzo Nobel 1755.00 -0.11 8188.83
Shalimar Paints 149.25 -1.71 335.81
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23
Yug Decor 28.55 -6.24 11.91
Jenson & Nich. 2.40 -4.76 8.99
> More on Shalimar Paints Ltd Peer Group

Shalimar Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.18
Insurance 1.76
Mutual Funds 1.59
Indian Public 23.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.48
> More on Shalimar Paints Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shalimar Paints Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.02% -10.79% 0.36% -0.68%
1 Month -20.19% -18.87% -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month -19.69% -23.80% 1.93% 1.19%
6 Month -31.00% -30.77% 5.32% 4.56%
1 Year 7.69% 5.15% 17.00% 16.36%
3 Year -1.30% -4.64% 17.07% 18.62%

Shalimar Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.55
154.55
Week Low/High 145.00
167.00
Month Low/High 145.00
190.00
YEAR Low/High 135.14
303.00
All TIME Low/High 3.29
303.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shalimar Paints: