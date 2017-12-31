Shalimar Paints Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd., a company primarily incorporated by British entrepreneurs under the name Shalimar Paint Colour & Varnish Company in 1902 to takeover the business of 'The Shalimar Works', a company which manufactures paints, colour and varnish from its factory at Shalimar and Goabaria in Bengal. It is having plants in Howrah (West Bengal), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Sikandrabad,Dist.Bulandsahar ...> More