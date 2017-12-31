Shalimar Paints Ltd.
|BSE: 509874
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SHALPAINTS
|ISIN Code: INE849C01026
|BSE LIVE 14:39 | 12 Mar
|149.25
|
-2.60
(-1.71%)
|
OPEN
154.55
|
HIGH
154.55
|
LOW
147.55
|NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|148.75
|
-1.60
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
150.40
|
HIGH
151.85
|
LOW
147.00
About Shalimar Paints Ltd.
Shalimar Paints Ltd., a company primarily incorporated by British entrepreneurs under the name Shalimar Paint Colour & Varnish Company in 1902 to takeover the business of 'The Shalimar Works', a company which manufactures paints, colour and varnish from its factory at Shalimar and Goabaria in Bengal. It is having plants in Howrah (West Bengal), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Sikandrabad,Dist.Bulandsahar ...> More
Shalimar Paints Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|336
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.86
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Shalimar Paints Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|66.26
|88.78
|-25.37
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.04
|1075
|Total Income
|66.73
|88.82
|-24.87
|Total Expenses
|74.9
|84.89
|-11.77
|Operating Profit
|-8.17
|3.93
|-307.89
|Net Profit
|-9.84
|-0.18
|-5366.67
|Equity Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|-
Shalimar Paints Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kansai Nerolac
|493.00
|1.86
|26567.77
|Berger Paints
|245.40
|-0.55
|23828.34
|Akzo Nobel
|1755.00
|-0.11
|8188.83
|Shalimar Paints
|149.25
|-1.71
|335.81
|Hardcast.& Waud
|371.00
|-3.64
|25.23
|Yug Decor
|28.55
|-6.24
|11.91
|Jenson & Nich.
|2.40
|-4.76
|8.99
Shalimar Paints Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shalimar Paints Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.02%
|-10.79%
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-20.19%
|-18.87%
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-19.69%
|-23.80%
|1.93%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|-31.00%
|-30.77%
|5.32%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|7.69%
|5.15%
|17.00%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-1.30%
|-4.64%
|17.07%
|18.62%
Shalimar Paints Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.55
|
|154.55
|Week Low/High
|145.00
|
|167.00
|Month Low/High
|145.00
|
|190.00
|YEAR Low/High
|135.14
|
|303.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.29
|
|303.00
