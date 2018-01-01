You are here » Home
Shalimar Productions Ltd.
|BSE: 512499
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE435E01020
|
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|0.49
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|223005.00
|OPEN
|0.49
|CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|0.49
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|223005.00
About Shalimar Productions Ltd.
Shalimar Productions Ltd
Shalimar Agro Products Ltd, has acquired entire equity of Secnario Communications Pvt Ltd.(SCPL), thus making SCPL the subsidiary of the former....> More
Shalimar Productions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shalimar Productions Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shalimar Productions Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.55
|0.81
|-32.1
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.55
|0.81
|-32.1
|Total Expenses
|0.55
|0.77
|-28.57
|Operating Profit
|
|0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|
|0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|98.43
|98.43
| -
Shalimar Productions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|-46.74%
|NA
|17.31%
|19.00%
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.24
|
|44.00
