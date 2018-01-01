JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shalimar Productions Ltd

Shalimar Productions Ltd.

BSE: 512499 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE435E01020
BSE LIVE 10:15 | 12 Mar 0.49 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.49

 HIGH

0.49

 LOW

0.49
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shalimar Productions Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 40
52-Week high 0.49
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 223005.00
OPEN 0.49
CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 40
52-Week high 0.49
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 223005.00

About Shalimar Productions Ltd.

Shalimar Productions Ltd

Shalimar Agro Products Ltd, has acquired entire equity of Secnario Communications Pvt Ltd.(SCPL), thus making SCPL the subsidiary of the former....> More

Shalimar Productions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shalimar Productions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.55 0.81 -32.1
Other Income -
Total Income 0.55 0.81 -32.1
Total Expenses 0.55 0.77 -28.57
Operating Profit 0.04 -
Net Profit 0.04 -
Equity Capital 98.43 98.43 -
> More on Shalimar Productions Ltd Financials Results

Shalimar Productions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cinevista 9.50 0.96 54.58
Landmarc Leisur. 0.67 1.52 53.60
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
Shalimar Prod. 0.49 0.00 48.23
KSS 0.22 0.00 46.99
Sadhna Broadcast 36.60 0.00 36.71
Oyeeee Media 22.32 -1.98 33.06
> More on Shalimar Productions Ltd Peer Group

Shalimar Productions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 62.18
> More on Shalimar Productions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shalimar Productions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.36%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.06% -0.33%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.14% 1.51%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.53% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.73%
3 Year -46.74% NA 17.31% 19.00%

Shalimar Productions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.49
0.49
Week Low/High 0.49
0.00
Month Low/High 0.49
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.49
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.24
44.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shalimar Productions: