Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532455
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE655D01025
BSE
15:25 | 12 Mar
17.30
-0.85
(-4.68%)
OPEN
18.60
HIGH
18.70
LOW
17.30
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.15
|VOLUME
|3520
|52-Week high
|24.90
|52-Week low
|4.00
|P/E
|18.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|65
|Buy Price
|17.25
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|17.30
|Sell Qty
|557.00
|OPEN
|18.60
|CLOSE
|18.15
|VOLUME
|3520
|52-Week high
|24.90
|52-Week low
|4.00
|P/E
|18.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|65
|Buy Price
|17.25
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|17.30
|Sell Qty
|557.00
About Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd, a member of Shalimar(Satya) Group is into manufacturing of a paper machine clothings, EDM Wires and Strips. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Uttarpara(WB) and Nashik(Maha'stra)....> More
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.9
|23.89
|12.6
|Other Income
|43.52
|
|-
|Total Income
|70.42
|23.89
|194.77
|Total Expenses
|22.74
|20.57
|10.55
|Operating Profit
|47.68
|3.31
|1340.48
|Net Profit
|44.04
|-0.28
|15828.57
|Equity Capital
|7.52
|7.52
| -
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.50%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|53.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|333.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.30
|
|18.70
|Week Low/High
|17.30
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.30
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.01
|
|43.00
