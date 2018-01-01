JUST IN
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532455 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE655D01025
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 17.30 -0.85
(-4.68%)
OPEN

18.60

 HIGH

18.70

 LOW

17.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd, a member of Shalimar(Satya) Group is into manufacturing of a paper machine clothings, EDM Wires and Strips. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Uttarpara(WB) and Nashik(Maha'stra)....> More

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   65
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.40
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -40.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.9 23.89 12.6
Other Income 43.52 -
Total Income 70.42 23.89 194.77
Total Expenses 22.74 20.57 10.55
Operating Profit 47.68 3.31 1340.48
Net Profit 44.04 -0.28 15828.57
Equity Capital 7.52 7.52 -
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PG Foils 167.35 0.03 135.72
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 84.06
Sacheta Metals 44.20 -3.91 83.71
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 65.05
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 60.10
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
Century Extrus. 5.80 -3.33 46.40
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.99
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.02
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.91
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.50% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 53.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 333.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.30
18.70
Week Low/High 17.30
20.00
Month Low/High 17.30
24.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
25.00
All TIME Low/High 1.01
43.00

