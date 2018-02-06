Shantai Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512297
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE408F01016
|BSE LIVE 15:09 | 12 Mar
|108.45
|
5.40
(5.24%)
|
OPEN
110.00
|
HIGH
114.50
|
LOW
108.45
About Shantai Industries Ltd.
Shantai Industries Ltd
Shantai Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.99
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.73
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Dec 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.41
Shantai Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.66
|23.3
|-49.96
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|11.66
|23.3
|-49.96
|Total Expenses
|11.51
|23.06
|-50.09
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.24
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.16
|-50
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|0.5
|-
Shantai Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Anar Inds.
|17.15
|-4.99
|17.20
|Gautam Exim
|55.00
|0.00
|16.94
|Golden Bull
|3.47
|0.00
|16.45
|Shantai Indust.
|108.45
|5.24
|16.27
|Sinner Energy
|8.00
|4.03
|16.24
|Fortune Interntl
|23.00
|4.78
|16.19
|Brawn Biotech
|53.60
|-3.16
|16.08
Shantai Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shantai Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.79%
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-26.75%
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|-22.87%
|NA
|2.10%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|-40.15%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|-30.78%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|18.93%
Shantai Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|108.45
|
|114.50
|Week Low/High
|103.05
|
|133.00
|Month Low/High
|103.05
|
|150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.05
|
|211.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.67
|
|394.00
