Shantai Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512297 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE408F01016
BSE LIVE 15:09 | 12 Mar 108.45 5.40
(5.24%)
OPEN

110.00

 HIGH

114.50

 LOW

108.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shantai Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shantai Industries Ltd.

Shantai Industries Ltd

Shantai Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Dec 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shantai Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.66 23.3 -49.96
Other Income -
Total Income 11.66 23.3 -49.96
Total Expenses 11.51 23.06 -50.09
Operating Profit 0.15 0.24 -37.5
Net Profit 0.08 0.16 -50
Equity Capital 1.5 0.5 -
Shantai Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anar Inds. 17.15 -4.99 17.20
Gautam Exim 55.00 0.00 16.94
Golden Bull 3.47 0.00 16.45
Shantai Indust. 108.45 5.24 16.27
Sinner Energy 8.00 4.03 16.24
Fortune Interntl 23.00 4.78 16.19
Brawn Biotech 53.60 -3.16 16.08
Shantai Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.04
Shantai Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.79% NA 0.53% -0.42%
1 Month -26.75% NA -1.09% -0.38%
3 Month -22.87% NA 2.10% 1.45%
6 Month -40.15% NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year -30.78% NA 17.21% 16.67%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 18.93%

Shantai Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 108.45
114.50
Week Low/High 103.05
133.00
Month Low/High 103.05
150.00
YEAR Low/High 103.05
211.00
All TIME Low/High 1.67
394.00

