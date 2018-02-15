JUST IN
Shanthi Gears Ltd.

BSE: 522034 Sector: Auto
NSE: SHANTIGEAR ISIN Code: INE631A01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 131.00 -2.25
(-1.69%)
OPEN

133.20

 HIGH

134.00

 LOW

130.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 131.70 -0.25
(-0.19%)
OPEN

131.00

 HIGH

133.55

 LOW

128.70
About Shanthi Gears Ltd.

Shanthi Gears Ltd

Shanthi Gears(SGL), the coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972 the partnership firm was converted into a private limited company and later in March 1986 it became a public limited company. Shanthi gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is no...> More

Shanthi Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,070
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.67
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shanthi Gears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 53.95 46.1 17.03
Other Income 2.7 2.42 11.57
Total Income 56.65 48.52 16.76
Total Expenses 43.44 37.35 16.31
Operating Profit 13.21 11.17 18.26
Net Profit 6.74 4.73 42.49
Equity Capital 8.17 8.17 -
Shanthi Gears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lumax Auto Tech. 837.55 0.90 1141.58
India Nipp.Elec. 988.05 0.29 1117.48
Fiem Inds. 825.90 -0.02 1086.88
Shanthi Gears 131.00 -1.69 1070.27
Rane (Madras) 910.10 0.34 1056.63
Z F Steering 1078.15 2.40 977.88
Jay Bharat Mar. 451.25 -1.71 977.41
Shanthi Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.12
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.89
Insurance 0.68
Mutual Funds 2.90
Indian Public 19.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.60
Shanthi Gears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.66% -7.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.97% -6.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.93% -7.74% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.76% -4.84% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.18% 23.08% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 5.90% 6.99% 17.24% 19.02%

Shanthi Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.00
134.00
Week Low/High 130.00
143.00
Month Low/High 130.00
159.00
YEAR Low/High 104.00
179.00
All TIME Low/High 1.22
179.00

