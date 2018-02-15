Shanthi Gears Ltd.
|BSE: 522034
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SHANTIGEAR
|ISIN Code: INE631A01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|131.00
|
-2.25
(-1.69%)
|
OPEN
133.20
|
HIGH
134.00
|
LOW
130.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|131.70
|
-0.25
(-0.19%)
|
OPEN
131.00
|
HIGH
133.55
|
LOW
128.70
|OPEN
|133.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|133.25
|VOLUME
|5888
|52-Week high
|178.90
|52-Week low
|104.00
|P/E
|42.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,070
|Buy Price
|131.00
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|131.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.95
|VOLUME
|20184
|52-Week high
|179.10
|52-Week low
|105.50
|P/E
|42.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,070
|Buy Price
|131.00
|Buy Qty
|96.00
|Sell Price
|131.70
|Sell Qty
|199.00
About Shanthi Gears Ltd.
Shanthi Gears(SGL), the coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972 the partnership firm was converted into a private limited company and later in March 1986 it became a public limited company. Shanthi gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is no...> More
Shanthi Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,070
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.67
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.68
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.44
Shanthi Gears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|53.95
|46.1
|17.03
|Other Income
|2.7
|2.42
|11.57
|Total Income
|56.65
|48.52
|16.76
|Total Expenses
|43.44
|37.35
|16.31
|Operating Profit
|13.21
|11.17
|18.26
|Net Profit
|6.74
|4.73
|42.49
|Equity Capital
|8.17
|8.17
|-
Shanthi Gears Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lumax Auto Tech.
|837.55
|0.90
|1141.58
|India Nipp.Elec.
|988.05
|0.29
|1117.48
|Fiem Inds.
|825.90
|-0.02
|1086.88
|Shanthi Gears
|131.00
|-1.69
|1070.27
|Rane (Madras)
|910.10
|0.34
|1056.63
|Z F Steering
|1078.15
|2.40
|977.88
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|451.25
|-1.71
|977.41
Shanthi Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shanthi Gears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.66%
|-7.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.97%
|-6.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.93%
|-7.74%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.76%
|-4.84%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.18%
|23.08%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|5.90%
|6.99%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shanthi Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.00
|
|134.00
|Week Low/High
|130.00
|
|143.00
|Month Low/High
|130.00
|
|159.00
|YEAR Low/High
|104.00
|
|179.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.22
|
|179.00
