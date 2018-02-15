Shanthi Gears Ltd

Shanthi Gears(SGL), the coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972 the partnership firm was converted into a private limited company and later in March 1986 it became a public limited company. Shanthi gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is no...> More