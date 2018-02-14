JUST IN
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd.

BSE: 514402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE638N01012
BSE 13:00 | 05 Sep Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.70
CLOSE 10.20
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.70
52-Week low 10.20
P/E 27.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd.

Sharad Fibres And Yarn Processors Limited was incorporated in the state of Maharashtra on 2nd July 1987. The company was engaged in processing texturising crimping spinning twisting knitting manufacturing exchanging trading commission agents importing and exporting or dealing in fibres yarn cloth and fabrics made from cotton wool silk artsilk rayon nylon polyester acrylic or any other natural or m...> More

Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -78.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.14
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.23 0.81 51.85
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 1.26 0.81 55.56
Total Expenses 1.19 0.79 50.63
Operating Profit 0.06 0.03 100
Net Profit 0.06 0.02 200
Equity Capital 4.37 4.01 -
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indo Cotspin 12.00 0.59 5.04
SM Energy Teknik 4.05 4.92 4.99
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 34.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.31
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.70
10.70
Week Low/High 0.00
10.70
Month Low/High 0.00
10.70
YEAR Low/High 10.20
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
17.00

