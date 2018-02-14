You are here » Home
» Company
» Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd.
|BSE: 514402
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE638N01012
|
BSE
13:00 | 05 Sep
|
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.70
|52-Week low
|10.20
|P/E
|27.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.70
|CLOSE
|10.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.70
|52-Week low
|10.20
|P/E
|27.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.68
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd.
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd
Sharad Fibres And Yarn Processors Limited was incorporated in the state of Maharashtra on 2nd July 1987. The company was engaged in processing texturising crimping spinning twisting knitting manufacturing exchanging trading commission agents importing and exporting or dealing in fibres yarn cloth and fabrics made from cotton wool silk artsilk rayon nylon polyester acrylic or any other natural or m...> More
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Financial Results
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - Peer Group
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.70
|
|10.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.70
|YEAR Low/High
|10.20
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|17.00
Quick Links for Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors: