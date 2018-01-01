Sharda Ispat Ltd.
|BSE: 513548
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE385M01012
|BSE LIVE 10:45 | 12 Mar
|89.55
|
-4.35
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
90.00
|
HIGH
90.00
|
LOW
89.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sharda Ispat Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|90.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|93.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|95.05
|52-Week low
|15.82
|P/E
|10.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|89.55
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|93.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Sharda Ispat Ltd.
Incorporated as Sharda Industries & Engineering Works Pvt Ltd in Sep.'60, Sharda Ispat became a public limited company on 12 Mar.'85. It acquired its present name in Oct.'89. The company product range includes hot rolled products of all grades. It also set-up another unit at Hingna in 1982-83 with an installed capacity of 25,000 tpa. The present promoters of the company are J K Sarda, G D Sarda. ...> More
Sharda Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.65
Sharda Ispat Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.87
|15.96
|62.09
|Other Income
|0.16
|-
|Total Income
|26.03
|15.96
|63.1
|Total Expenses
|23.75
|14.69
|61.67
|Operating Profit
|2.28
|1.27
|79.53
|Net Profit
|1.45
|0.64
|126.56
|Equity Capital
|5.08
|5.08
|-
Sharda Ispat Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PSL
|3.75
|-1.32
|46.85
|OCL Iron & Steel
|3.47
|-0.86
|46.53
|Bajaj Steel Inds
|198.00
|-1.52
|46.53
|Sharda Ispat
|89.55
|-4.63
|45.49
|Hind.Wires
|45.70
|-4.79
|44.88
|Rathi Bars
|26.40
|-1.49
|43.11
|Supremex Shine
|13.35
|-4.30
|42.05
Sharda Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sharda Ispat Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.79%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-0.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|401.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Sharda Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.55
|
|90.00
|Week Low/High
|89.55
|
|95.00
|Month Low/High
|87.40
|
|95.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.82
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|95.00
