Sharda Ispat Ltd

Incorporated as Sharda Industries & Engineering Works Pvt Ltd in Sep.'60, Sharda Ispat became a public limited company on 12 Mar.'85. It acquired its present name in Oct.'89. The company product range includes hot rolled products of all grades. It also set-up another unit at Hingna in 1982-83 with an installed capacity of 25,000 tpa. The present promoters of the company are J K Sarda, G D Sarda. ...> More