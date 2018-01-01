JUST IN
Sharda Ispat Ltd.

BSE: 513548 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE385M01012
BSE LIVE 10:45 | 12 Mar 89.55 -4.35
(-4.63%)
OPEN

90.00

 HIGH

90.00

 LOW

89.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sharda Ispat Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sharda Ispat Ltd.

Sharda Ispat Ltd

Incorporated as Sharda Industries & Engineering Works Pvt Ltd in Sep.'60, Sharda Ispat became a public limited company on 12 Mar.'85. It acquired its present name in Oct.'89. The company product range includes hot rolled products of all grades. It also set-up another unit at Hingna in 1982-83 with an installed capacity of 25,000 tpa. The present promoters of the company are J K Sarda, G D Sarda. ...> More

Sharda Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sharda Ispat Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.87 15.96 62.09
Other Income 0.16 -
Total Income 26.03 15.96 63.1
Total Expenses 23.75 14.69 61.67
Operating Profit 2.28 1.27 79.53
Net Profit 1.45 0.64 126.56
Equity Capital 5.08 5.08 -
Sharda Ispat Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PSL 3.75 -1.32 46.85
OCL Iron & Steel 3.47 -0.86 46.53
Bajaj Steel Inds 198.00 -1.52 46.53
Sharda Ispat 89.55 -4.63 45.49
Hind.Wires 45.70 -4.79 44.88
Rathi Bars 26.40 -1.49 43.11
Supremex Shine 13.35 -4.30 42.05
Sharda Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.85
Sharda Ispat Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.79% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -0.33% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 401.68% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

Sharda Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.55
90.00
Week Low/High 89.55
95.00
Month Low/High 87.40
95.00
YEAR Low/High 15.82
95.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
95.00

