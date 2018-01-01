Shardul Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 512393
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SHRIYAMSEC
|ISIN Code: INE037B01012
|BSE LIVE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|45.50
|
0.50
(1.11%)
|
OPEN
49.50
|
HIGH
49.50
|
LOW
45.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shardul Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.00
|VOLUME
|7153
|52-Week high
|64.00
|52-Week low
|36.10
|P/E
|5.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|45.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|47.95
|Sell Qty
|30.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shardul Securities Ltd.
Shardul Securities Ltd., formerly known as Shriyam Securities & Finance (SSFL) was originally incorporated as Spotlight Trade & Finance, a public limited company, in Jul.'85. In May '93, the name of the company was changed to SSFL to reflect the ongoing diversifications into the fields of merchant banking and capital market operations. The company made its maiden public issue in Dec.'95 and com...> More
Shardul Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|80
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Shardul Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.4
|-13.13
|118.28
|Other Income
|0.11
|-
|Total Income
|2.5
|-13.13
|119.04
|Total Expenses
|0.58
|0.63
|-7.94
|Operating Profit
|1.92
|-13.76
|113.95
|Net Profit
|1.47
|-13.95
|110.54
|Equity Capital
|17.5
|17.5
|-
Shardul Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Upsurge Invest.
|55.10
|-4.92
|83.48
|SRS Finance
|0.84
|0.00
|82.42
|India Finsec
|33.00
|-4.35
|82.30
|Shardul Sec.
|45.50
|1.11
|79.62
|HB Stockholdings
|33.45
|-7.47
|79.58
|SPS Finquest
|176.00
|0.00
|79.38
|Motor & Gen Fin
|40.00
|1.39
|77.44
Shardul Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shardul Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.89%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.58%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|7.31%
|NA
|2.15%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.75%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.97%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|16.82%
|NA
|17.32%
|19.01%
Shardul Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|49.50
|Week Low/High
|42.00
|
|49.50
|Month Low/High
|42.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.10
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|620.00
