JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shardul Securities Ltd

Shardul Securities Ltd.

BSE: 512393 Sector: Financials
NSE: SHRIYAMSEC ISIN Code: INE037B01012
BSE LIVE 15:03 | 12 Mar 45.50 0.50
(1.11%)
OPEN

49.50

 HIGH

49.50

 LOW

45.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shardul Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 49.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 45.00
VOLUME 7153
52-Week high 64.00
52-Week low 36.10
P/E 5.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 45.10
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 47.95
Sell Qty 30.00
OPEN 49.50
CLOSE 45.00
VOLUME 7153
52-Week high 64.00
52-Week low 36.10
P/E 5.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 45.10
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 47.95
Sell Qty 30.00

About Shardul Securities Ltd.

Shardul Securities Ltd

Shardul Securities Ltd., formerly known as Shriyam Securities & Finance (SSFL) was originally incorporated as Spotlight Trade & Finance, a public limited company, in Jul.'85. In May '93, the name of the company was changed to SSFL to reflect the ongoing diversifications into the fields of merchant banking and capital market operations. The company made its maiden public issue in Dec.'95 and com...> More

Shardul Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shardul Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.4 -13.13 118.28
Other Income 0.11 -
Total Income 2.5 -13.13 119.04
Total Expenses 0.58 0.63 -7.94
Operating Profit 1.92 -13.76 113.95
Net Profit 1.47 -13.95 110.54
Equity Capital 17.5 17.5 -
> More on Shardul Securities Ltd Financials Results

Shardul Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Upsurge Invest. 55.10 -4.92 83.48
SRS Finance 0.84 0.00 82.42
India Finsec 33.00 -4.35 82.30
Shardul Sec. 45.50 1.11 79.62
HB Stockholdings 33.45 -7.47 79.58
SPS Finquest 176.00 0.00 79.38
Motor & Gen Fin 40.00 1.39 77.44
> More on Shardul Securities Ltd Peer Group

Shardul Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.93
> More on Shardul Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shardul Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.89% NA 0.58% -0.35%
1 Month -12.58% NA -1.05% -0.32%
3 Month 7.31% NA 2.15% 1.52%
6 Month 13.75% NA 5.54% 4.90%
1 Year 22.97% NA 17.26% 16.74%
3 Year 16.82% NA 17.32% 19.01%

Shardul Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
49.50
Week Low/High 42.00
49.50
Month Low/High 42.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 36.10
64.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
620.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shardul Securities: