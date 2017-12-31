Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.
|BSE: 530525
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE786J01017
|BSE 13:05 | 12 Mar
|6.55
|
0.13
(2.02%)
|
OPEN
6.55
|
HIGH
6.55
|
LOW
6.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sheetal Diamonds Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.42
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|7.95
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|17.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.55
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.
Sheetal Diamonds (SDL) was incorporated on 21 Dec.'94. It was promoted by Vinod Shah, Hasmukh Gor and Shailesh Patel. The promoters also have interests in Sheetal Exports, H G Exports and Alpa Exports. SDL is managed by managing director Vinod Shah. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.'95, aggregating Rs 2 cr, to part-finance a semi-automatic diamond polishing/exporting unit with an...> More
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.70
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.94
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.1
|6.65
|-53.38
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|3.19
|6.65
|-52.03
|Total Expenses
|3.06
|6.69
|-54.26
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|-0.04
|425
|Net Profit
|0.15
|-0.05
|400
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Winsome Diamonds
|0.35
|-2.78
|3.73
|Neogem India
|4.52
|-4.84
|3.69
|Mini Diamonds(I)
|9.79
|1.98
|3.38
|Sheetal Diamonds
|6.55
|2.02
|3.28
|Kkalpana Plastic
|5.91
|4.97
|3.27
|Sunraj Diamond
|4.47
|4.93
|2.38
|Surana Corp.
|0.85
|-4.49
|2.07
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|98.48%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|87.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.55
|
|6.55
|Week Low/High
|5.89
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|5.15
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.85
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|58.00
