Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.

BSE: 530525 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE786J01017
BSE 13:05 | 12 Mar 6.55 0.13
(2.02%)
OPEN

6.55

 HIGH

6.55

 LOW

6.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sheetal Diamonds Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd

Sheetal Diamonds (SDL) was incorporated on 21 Dec.'94. It was promoted by Vinod Shah, Hasmukh Gor and Shailesh Patel. The promoters also have interests in Sheetal Exports, H G Exports and Alpa Exports. SDL is managed by managing director Vinod Shah. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.'95, aggregating Rs 2 cr, to part-finance a semi-automatic diamond polishing/exporting unit with an...> More

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.1 6.65 -53.38
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 3.19 6.65 -52.03
Total Expenses 3.06 6.69 -54.26
Operating Profit 0.13 -0.04 425
Net Profit 0.15 -0.05 400
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Sheetal Diamonds Ltd Financials Results

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
> More on Sheetal Diamonds Ltd Peer Group

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.63
Indian Public 65.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.57
> More on Sheetal Diamonds Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 98.48% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 87.14% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.55
6.55
Week Low/High 5.89
8.00
Month Low/High 5.15
8.00
YEAR Low/High 2.85
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
58.00

