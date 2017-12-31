Sheetal Diamonds Ltd

Sheetal Diamonds (SDL) was incorporated on 21 Dec.'94. It was promoted by Vinod Shah, Hasmukh Gor and Shailesh Patel. The promoters also have interests in Sheetal Exports, H G Exports and Alpa Exports. SDL is managed by managing director Vinod Shah. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.'95, aggregating Rs 2 cr, to part-finance a semi-automatic diamond polishing/exporting unit with an...> More