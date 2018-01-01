JUST IN
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.

BSE: 526839 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE413C01013
BSE 15:18 | 08 Mar 10.97 0.52
(4.98%)
OPEN

10.97

 HIGH

10.97

 LOW

10.97
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd

Shelter Infra Projects Limited (formerly Central Concrete & Allied Products) is a recognized name in the construction field competent in managing mega-dimensional projects involving design and construction related to Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The company was incorporated in the year 1972. The company is a successful, skilled and disciplined managerial group having perfect am...

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.77 0.94 -18.09
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 0.78 0.96 -18.75
Total Expenses 0.64 0.55 16.36
Operating Profit 0.13 0.42 -69.05
Net Profit -0.1 0.35 -128.57
Equity Capital 3.57 3.57 -
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Macro Intl. 11.26 -4.98 4.47
Yuranus Infrast. 12.40 -4.62 4.34
Grovy India 30.40 -4.85 4.26
Shelter Infra 10.97 4.98 3.92
Regaliaa Realty 10.90 -0.91 3.92
Patidar Build. 6.39 -4.63 3.51
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.27
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.44% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.97
10.97
Week Low/High 10.97
11.00
Month Low/High 9.49
11.00
YEAR Low/High 4.75
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
97.00

