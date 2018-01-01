You are here » Home
» Company
» Shelter Infra Projects Ltd
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 526839
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE413C01013
|
BSE
15:18 | 08 Mar
|
10.97
|
0.52
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
10.97
|
HIGH
10.97
|
LOW
10.97
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.97
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|12
|52-Week high
|13.60
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.97
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.97
|CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|12
|52-Week high
|13.60
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.97
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd
Shelter infra Projects Limited (formerly Central Concrete & Allied Products) is a recognized name in the construction field competent in managing mega-dimensional projects involving design and construction related to Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The company was incorporated in the year 1972.
The company is a successful, skilled and disciplined managerial group having perfect am...> More
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.77
|0.94
|-18.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|0.78
|0.96
|-18.75
|Total Expenses
|0.64
|0.55
|16.36
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.42
|-69.05
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|0.35
|-128.57
|Equity Capital
|3.57
|3.57
| -
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.97
|
|10.97
|Week Low/High
|10.97
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.49
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.75
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|97.00
Quick Links for Shelter Infra Projects: